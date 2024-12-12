An FBI informant accused of fabricating corruption claims against Joe and Hunter Biden pleads guilty to charges that include tax evasion and obstruction. His false allegations, which fueled attacks on the Bidens, are now exposed as part of a plea deal.

Alexander Smirnov, an FBI informant accused of providing false information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, has agreed to a plea deal. This plea deal, which involves charges related to tax evasion and obstruction of justice, marks a turning point in the ongoing investigation into the Biden family.

Key informant Smirnov admitted he had fabricated his story claiming to know of corruption related to the Bidens. In 2020, he had falsely told the FBI that Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden sat on the board, had bribed Joe Biden during his time as Vice President. These claims became a central theme of many attacks against the Bidens from conservative groups, which were fueled by corruption claims.

Smirnov, in court documents, misrepresented the nature of his contacts with Burisma. He transformed normal business relationships into supposed bribery accusations directed toward Joe Biden. Plea documents show that Smirnov’s motivation was motivated by personal bias against the then-presumptive Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden.

The court filing explicitly made it clear that the acts Smirnov first filed about were entirely fabricated: “Defendant transformed his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma in 2017 and later into bribery allegations against Public Official 1.”

Tax Evasion And Obstruction Of Justice

Other than lying about the Bidens, Smirnov was indicted on charges of tax evasion. The FBI informant admitted to earning over $2 million between 2000 and 2022 but reported only a small fraction to the IRS, thereby evading tax payments for several years. Furthermore, Smirnov used these funds to finance a lavish lifestyle, spending over $1 million on luxury items, including a condo in Las Vegas, a Bentley lease, and other personal expenditures for himself and his partner.

Smirnov’s falsehoods about the Bidens were part of an ongoing narrative he continued to perpetuate even in 2023. His new falsehoods, which he made during an active investigation of Hunter Biden, were an attempt to further create misleading narratives about the president’s son. Further delay in the investigation and new charges against Hunter Biden for tax and firearms violations ensued.

The guilty plea effectively ends the investigation led by Special Counsel David Weiss. Weiss had been leading the probe into Hunter Biden’s financial and legal matters and had also played a significant role in prosecuting the case against Hunter Biden, who was convicted of tax and firearms charges. After Hunter’s conviction, President Biden issued a pardon for his son, preventing any sentencing.

With Smirnov pleading guilty, many believe that the smear campaign against the Bidens, which was heavily based on fabricated allegations of corruption, will lose steam. The plea also runs against the narratives pushed by conservative voices about the Bidens being involved in criminal activities.

Legal Consequences Of Smirnov

In the plea agreement, the prosecution and the defense had concurred that Smirnov should receive a term of imprisonment ranging from four to six years. This reflects the gravity of his crime as he was found making false claims to the FBI while being involved in tax fraud. Although the trial has not yet set a final date for the plea, the admission of guilt, according to Smirnov, brings an end to this individual’s involvement in one of the major focuses in the conservative political attacks on the Bidens.

