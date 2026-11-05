Ex-IDF Chief Gadi Eisenkot Likely To Be New Israeli PM After Arab Parties Back Him. Who Is He And What Was His Destructive Dahiya Doctrine

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot is emerging as a major contender to become Israel’s next prime minister after the Arab Joint List announced its support for his candidature. The alliance’s backing has reportedly taken his total endorsements to 67 in the 120-member Knesset, putting him ahead of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision has brought Eisenkot closer to the possibility of leading Israel, although the final call rests with President Isaac Herzog, who will decide whom to invite to form the next government. A delegation from the Joint List is expected to present its recommendation to the president.

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot?

Gadi Eisenkot is a former general who served as the Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from 2015 to 2019. Born in Tiberias in 1960, he joined the Israeli military in 1978 and went on to hold several important positions during his career. He also served as the head of the IDF’s Northern Command, which oversees military operations along Israel’s northern borders. After retiring from the military, Eisenkot entered politics and became a prominent figure in Israeli opposition politics. His military background has made him an influential voice on national security and Israel’s defence policy.

What Is the Controversial Dahiya Doctrine?

Eisenkot’s name is also associated with the controversial Dahiya Doctrine, a military strategy linked to the destruction caused in Beirut’s southern Dahiya neighbourhood during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. The doctrine is associated with the use of overwhelming military force and extensive destruction of infrastructure in areas used by armed groups to launch attacks. In a 2008 interview, Eisenkot warned that villages used to attack Israel could face destruction similar to what happened in Dahiya. The approach has faced criticism over its potential impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Can Eisenkot Replace Netanyahu?

Eisenkot’s 67 endorsements give him a significant advantage in the presidential consultations. However, recommendations alone do not guarantee the formation of a government. President Herzog will consider which candidate has the strongest chance of building a governing coalition. The coming political negotiations will determine whether Eisenkot can turn the support into the prime minister’s office.

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