Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Ex-Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Detained In Money-Laundering Scandal

Ex-Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Detained In Money-Laundering Scandal

PM Pravind Jugnauth and his wife Kobita were questioned by the police on Saturday. While Kobita was released after the questioning, Pravind Jugnauth was formally arrested.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Ex-Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Detained In Money-Laundering Scandal


Pravind Jugnauth, the former Prime Minister of Mauritius, was arrested on Sunday, February 16, 2025, as part of a money-laundering investigation. Jugnauth served as the country’s prime minister from 2017 to 2024 and is a key member of one of the island’s most powerful political families, which has been in power since Mauritius became independent from Britain in 1968. His arrest is a significant development in an ongoing investigation into corruption and misuse of funds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jugnauth and his wife, Kobita, were questioned by the police on Saturday. While Kobita was released after the questioning, Pravind Jugnauth was formally arrested on Sunday morning. The Financial Crimes Commission (FCC) is leading the investigation, looking into a large money-laundering scheme that involves several high-profile individuals, including Jugnauth.

Police raids at a suspect’s house uncovered documents with the Jugnauths’ names, luxury watches, and large amounts of cash in different currencies. The authorities also raided the home of a local real estate executive, where they found more cash, totaling about 114 million Mauritian rupees (around $2.5 million).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This investigation is part of a bigger effort to tackle corruption in Mauritius, a stable island nation known for its economy and offshore financial services. Authorities are concerned that Jugnauth and other suspects might try to leave the country, so a police notice has been issued asking them to stay in Mauritius while the investigation continues.

Jugnauth’s lawyer, Raouf Gulbul, has denied the charges, saying that his client explained his side of the story and rejected the accusations. Jugnauth is expected to go before a judge later today to finalize his bail conditions. He is not allowed to contact witnesses or talk about the case to anyone except the authorities or the court.

During his time in office, Jugnauth was involved in some of Mauritius’ most important political moments, such as overseeing an agreement with Britain for Mauritius to regain control of the Chagos Islands, a long-standing territorial dispute. However, his administration faced criticism in the years leading up to his defeat in the November 2024 elections, when he was replaced by Navin Ramgoolam, a center-left politician.

Since taking office, Ramgoolam’s government has restarted talks about the Chagos Islands, seeking better financial deals and new terms for the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia. The new government has also called for a review of the country’s public finances, questioning the accuracy of financial records from Jugnauth’s time in office.

Jugnauth’s arrest adds to a growing number of corruption investigations in Mauritius. Last month, the former governor of the country’s central bank was arrested and charged with fraud but was released on bail. These events highlight increasing concerns about financial wrongdoing in both the government and private sectors, even as Mauritius continues to serve as an important financial link between Africa and Asia.

ALSO READ: 9 Dead In A Deadly Storm Leading Flood In Kentucky, Rescue Operations Underway

Filed under

Ex-Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Foundation Pledges Education Temples Across India

Adani Foundation Pledges Education Temples Across India

DA Case: Delhi High Court Asks Satyender Jain To Respond To ED’s Plea To Defer PMLA Trial Hearing

DA Case: Delhi High Court Asks Satyender Jain To Respond To ED’s Plea To Defer...

Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh Jackpot – Full List Here!

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh...

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh...

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox