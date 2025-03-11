Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested For Crimes Against Humanity

Manila, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte was placed under police custody on Tuesday morning following his arrival in the Philippines from Hong Kong.

According to the PCO, the INTERPOL Manila received the official copy of the ICC-issued warrant before dawn. Upon landing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Prosecutor General formally served Duterte with the ICC notification regarding allegations of crimes against humanity.

Duterte’s Detainment and Police Protocols

Authorities ensured that the former president and his entourage underwent medical evaluations, with government doctors confirming that he was in good health. The Philippine National Police (PNP) officers executing the warrant were reportedly equipped with body cameras to ensure transparency.

“The former president is in stable condition and undergoing due legal procedures,” the PCO stated.

Airport Tensions and Supporters’ Chants

Prior to disembarking from the aircraft, a video aired by ABS-CBN News captured Duterte declaring, “You will just have to kill me. I will not surrender to those siding with the foreigners.”

High-ranking officials, including PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Chief Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, were present at NAIA alongside dozens of police officers.

At around 10:30 a.m., a group of Duterte supporters gathered at the airport, chanting his name. Meanwhile, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a close ally, expressed frustration over being denied entry to meet Duterte, stating, “Our passes were revoked. We were not allowed inside.”

Duterte Maintains Innocence

Before his return, Duterte dismissed allegations against him in an interview with SMNI, a media network owned by his ally Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“I do not recall committing any crime. I may have made decisions that others disliked, but I did them for my country,” Duterte said.

He also refuted claims of personal gain during his presidency, adding, “I did not become rich. I have no new properties, not even a nipa hut. I still drive the same car.”

The former president’s legal team is expected to challenge the ICC’s jurisdiction, while Philippine authorities coordinate further actions regarding the international warrant.

