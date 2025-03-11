Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested For Crimes Against Humanity

Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested For Crimes Against Humanity

Manila, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte was placed under police custody on Tuesday morning following his arrival in the Philippines from Hong Kong.

Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested For Crimes Against Humanity


Manila, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte was placed under police custody on Tuesday morning following his arrival in the Philippines from Hong Kong. The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed that the government had received an arrest warrant for Duterte from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to the PCO, the INTERPOL Manila received the official copy of the ICC-issued warrant before dawn. Upon landing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Prosecutor General formally served Duterte with the ICC notification regarding allegations of crimes against humanity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Duterte’s Detainment and Police Protocols

Authorities ensured that the former president and his entourage underwent medical evaluations, with government doctors confirming that he was in good health. The Philippine National Police (PNP) officers executing the warrant were reportedly equipped with body cameras to ensure transparency.

“The former president is in stable condition and undergoing due legal procedures,” the PCO stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Airport Tensions and Supporters’ Chants

Prior to disembarking from the aircraft, a video aired by ABS-CBN News captured Duterte declaring, “You will just have to kill me. I will not surrender to those siding with the foreigners.”

High-ranking officials, including PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Chief Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, were present at NAIA alongside dozens of police officers.

At around 10:30 a.m., a group of Duterte supporters gathered at the airport, chanting his name. Meanwhile, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a close ally, expressed frustration over being denied entry to meet Duterte, stating, “Our passes were revoked. We were not allowed inside.”

Duterte Maintains Innocence

Before his return, Duterte dismissed allegations against him in an interview with SMNI, a media network owned by his ally Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“I do not recall committing any crime. I may have made decisions that others disliked, but I did them for my country,” Duterte said.

He also refuted claims of personal gain during his presidency, adding, “I did not become rich. I have no new properties, not even a nipa hut. I still drive the same car.”

The former president’s legal team is expected to challenge the ICC’s jurisdiction, while Philippine authorities coordinate further actions regarding the international warrant.

Also Read: Zelensky Apologized To Trump After Heated Oval Office Clash, Claims U.S. Envoy

Filed under

Ex-Philippine President Arrested Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte

Jessie Cave, Ron Weasley'

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?
newsx

Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested For Crimes Against Humanity
In an exclusive interview

‘My Disqualification Was An Attack On Canadian Democracy’: Former MP Ruby Dhalla Speaks Out On...
A video showing passenger

Fact Check: Was An Air India Flight To Delhi Forced To Return Due To ‘Clogged...
newsx

PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Mauritius
A new report revealed tha

Delhi Ranks 13th Among World’s 20 Most Polluted Cities
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

‘My Disqualification Was An Attack On Canadian Democracy’: Former MP Ruby Dhalla Speaks Out On Mark Carney’s Selection As Leader Of Liberal Party | NewsX Exclusive

‘My Disqualification Was An Attack On Canadian Democracy’: Former MP Ruby Dhalla Speaks Out On...

Fact Check: Was An Air India Flight To Delhi Forced To Return Due To ‘Clogged Toilets’?

Fact Check: Was An Air India Flight To Delhi Forced To Return Due To ‘Clogged...

PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Mauritius

PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Mauritius

Delhi Ranks 13th Among World’s 20 Most Polluted Cities

Delhi Ranks 13th Among World’s 20 Most Polluted Cities

Entertainment

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women