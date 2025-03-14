Ex-Phillipines President Rodrigo Duterte Faces ICC Hearing Over Deadly Drug Crackdown

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte did not appear in person at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday for the opening of a hearing on crimes against humanity related to his controversial war on drugs.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte did not appear in person at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday for the opening of a hearing on crimes against humanity related to his controversial war on drugs. Instead, the 79-year-old followed the proceedings via videolink during the short session, where he was informed of the charges against him and his rights as a defendant.

Duterte, who is the first former Asian head of state to face charges at the ICC, appeared frail as he wore a blue suit and tie. He spoke only briefly to confirm his name and date of birth. Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc allowed him to attend remotely due to the long flight to The Hague.

Legal Team Alleges Duterte Was ‘Kidnapped’

Duterte’s lawyer, Salvador Medialdea, made a dramatic statement in court, alleging that the former president had been “abducted from his country.”

“He was summarily transported to The Hague. To lawyers, it’s extrajudicial rendition. For less legal minds, it’s pure and simple kidnapping,” Medialdea said.

Medialdea also stated that Duterte was suffering from “debilitating medical issues,” which made him unable to actively participate in the hearing. “Other than to identify himself, he is not able to contribute to this hearing,” he added. Throughout the proceedings, Duterte appeared drowsy, closing his eyes frequently for extended periods.

However, Judge Motoc dismissed concerns over Duterte’s health, stating, “The court doctor was of the opinion that you were fully mentally aware and fit.” She scheduled the next stage of the process—a hearing to confirm the charges—on September 23.

Allegations of Crimes Against Humanity

Duterte is accused of the crime against humanity of murder in connection with his violent anti-drug campaign. Rights groups claim that thousands of people, mostly poor men, were killed during his presidency, often without proof of their involvement in drug-related activities.

The ICC prosecutor alleged that Duterte’s actions were “part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population in the Philippines.” The application for his arrest stated that “potentially tens of thousands of killings were perpetrated” under his leadership.

Reactions: Justice or Political Revenge?

Families of victims have welcomed the ICC proceedings, seeing them as an opportunity for justice. However, Duterte’s supporters believe he has been unfairly “kidnapped” and sent to The Hague amid a major fallout with the ruling Marcos family.

A group of victims’ family members, lawyers, and human rights activists gathered in Manila to watch a livestream of the ICC hearing, organized by Rise Up and the Duterte Accountability Campaign Network.

International Law Experts Weigh In

Legal experts view Duterte’s arrest and transfer to the ICC as a significant moment for international justice. Willem van Genugten, a professor of international law at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, called it a “gift at an important moment in time,” noting that the ICC has faced increasing criticism and challenges in recent years.

Duterte’s Daughter Attempts to Delay Proceedings

On the same day as the hearing, Duterte’s daughter, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, said she had made a last-minute attempt to delay the trial.

“We are praying and hoping that the court will grant our request to move the initial appearance just so that we can properly sit down with the former president and discuss the legal strategies since we haven’t talked to him yet,” she told AFP outside the court.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s supporters gathered outside the ICC’s glass-fronted building in The Hague, chanting slogans demanding his return to the Philippines. “Bring him home,” they shouted.

Opposing Views on Duterte’s Trial

While Duterte’s supporters call his trial unfair, others see it as a step toward justice. Ecel Sandalo, an anti-Duterte protester, told AFP, “The fact that the former president is on trial gives me hope that despite all the injustices in the world, there are still small victories that we can celebrate.”

Duterte’s Own Words Resurface

As he arrived in The Hague, Duterte appeared to take responsibility for his past actions. In a Facebook video, he stated, “I have been telling the police, the military, that it was my job and I am responsible.”

The ICC prosecutor’s application for his arrest included past statements Duterte made while campaigning for the presidency. He was quoted as saying, “The number of criminal suspects killed will become 100,000… I will kill all of you,” and that the fish in Manila Bay “will become fat because that’s where I will throw you.”

During the confirmation of charges hearing, Duterte will have the opportunity to challenge the prosecutor’s evidence. The ICC will then decide whether to proceed with a full trial, a process that could take several months or even years to unfold.