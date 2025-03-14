Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Ex-Phillipines President Rodrigo Duterte Faces ICC Hearing Over Deadly Drug Crackdown

Ex-Phillipines President Rodrigo Duterte Faces ICC Hearing Over Deadly Drug Crackdown

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte did not appear in person at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday for the opening of a hearing on crimes against humanity related to his controversial war on drugs.

Ex-Phillipines President Rodrigo Duterte Faces ICC Hearing Over Deadly Drug Crackdown

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte did not appear in person at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday.


Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte did not appear in person at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday for the opening of a hearing on crimes against humanity related to his controversial war on drugs. Instead, the 79-year-old followed the proceedings via videolink during the short session, where he was informed of the charges against him and his rights as a defendant.

Duterte, who is the first former Asian head of state to face charges at the ICC, appeared frail as he wore a blue suit and tie. He spoke only briefly to confirm his name and date of birth. Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc allowed him to attend remotely due to the long flight to The Hague.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Team Alleges Duterte Was ‘Kidnapped’

Duterte’s lawyer, Salvador Medialdea, made a dramatic statement in court, alleging that the former president had been “abducted from his country.”

“He was summarily transported to The Hague. To lawyers, it’s extrajudicial rendition. For less legal minds, it’s pure and simple kidnapping,” Medialdea said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Medialdea also stated that Duterte was suffering from “debilitating medical issues,” which made him unable to actively participate in the hearing. “Other than to identify himself, he is not able to contribute to this hearing,” he added. Throughout the proceedings, Duterte appeared drowsy, closing his eyes frequently for extended periods.

However, Judge Motoc dismissed concerns over Duterte’s health, stating, “The court doctor was of the opinion that you were fully mentally aware and fit.” She scheduled the next stage of the process—a hearing to confirm the charges—on September 23.

Allegations of Crimes Against Humanity

Duterte is accused of the crime against humanity of murder in connection with his violent anti-drug campaign. Rights groups claim that thousands of people, mostly poor men, were killed during his presidency, often without proof of their involvement in drug-related activities.

The ICC prosecutor alleged that Duterte’s actions were “part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population in the Philippines.” The application for his arrest stated that “potentially tens of thousands of killings were perpetrated” under his leadership.

Reactions: Justice or Political Revenge?

Families of victims have welcomed the ICC proceedings, seeing them as an opportunity for justice. However, Duterte’s supporters believe he has been unfairly “kidnapped” and sent to The Hague amid a major fallout with the ruling Marcos family.

A group of victims’ family members, lawyers, and human rights activists gathered in Manila to watch a livestream of the ICC hearing, organized by Rise Up and the Duterte Accountability Campaign Network.

International Law Experts Weigh In

Legal experts view Duterte’s arrest and transfer to the ICC as a significant moment for international justice. Willem van Genugten, a professor of international law at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, called it a “gift at an important moment in time,” noting that the ICC has faced increasing criticism and challenges in recent years.

Duterte’s Daughter Attempts to Delay Proceedings

On the same day as the hearing, Duterte’s daughter, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, said she had made a last-minute attempt to delay the trial.

“We are praying and hoping that the court will grant our request to move the initial appearance just so that we can properly sit down with the former president and discuss the legal strategies since we haven’t talked to him yet,” she told AFP outside the court.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s supporters gathered outside the ICC’s glass-fronted building in The Hague, chanting slogans demanding his return to the Philippines. “Bring him home,” they shouted.

Opposing Views on Duterte’s Trial

While Duterte’s supporters call his trial unfair, others see it as a step toward justice. Ecel Sandalo, an anti-Duterte protester, told AFP, “The fact that the former president is on trial gives me hope that despite all the injustices in the world, there are still small victories that we can celebrate.”

Duterte’s Own Words Resurface

As he arrived in The Hague, Duterte appeared to take responsibility for his past actions. In a Facebook video, he stated, “I have been telling the police, the military, that it was my job and I am responsible.”

The ICC prosecutor’s application for his arrest included past statements Duterte made while campaigning for the presidency. He was quoted as saying, “The number of criminal suspects killed will become 100,000… I will kill all of you,” and that the fish in Manila Bay “will become fat because that’s where I will throw you.”

During the confirmation of charges hearing, Duterte will have the opportunity to challenge the prosecutor’s evidence. The ICC will then decide whether to proceed with a full trial, a process that could take several months or even years to unfold.

ALSO READ: After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

Filed under

Drug Crackdown Ex-Phillipines President icc Rodrigo Duterte

newsx

The Rich History Of Manipur: From Independent Kingdom To Part Of The Indian Union
newsx

Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace
A tragic incident unfolde

South Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing Newborn to Death with Letter Opener
newsx

Islamic State Leader Killed in Iraq, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani Confirms
newsx

Mark Carney Takes Oath As Canada’s New Prime Minister
newsx

Nature Plays Holi In Delhi! Rain And Rainbow Create A Spectacular Festival Atmosphere
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Rich History Of Manipur: From Independent Kingdom To Part Of The Indian Union

The Rich History Of Manipur: From Independent Kingdom To Part Of The Indian Union

Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace

Holi Festivities Begin in Imphal with Traditional Pyre Lighting, Biren Singh calls for peace

South Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing Newborn to Death with Letter Opener

South Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing Newborn to Death with Letter Opener

Islamic State Leader Killed in Iraq, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani Confirms

Islamic State Leader Killed in Iraq, Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani Confirms

Mark Carney Takes Oath As Canada’s New Prime Minister

Mark Carney Takes Oath As Canada’s New Prime Minister

Entertainment

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips