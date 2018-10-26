Former President of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been elected as the new Prime Minister of the country. Rajapaksa took his oath before the current president on Friday in Colombo. He will replace Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Sri Lankan PM.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has formerly served as the President of Sri Lanka, on Friday took oath as the Prime Minister of the country in Colombo. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted before current President Maithripala Sirisena and a number of opposition legislators were present during the ceremony. The decision of making himi the Prime Minister was taken after the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) withdrew from the government. Mahinda Rajapaksa replaces Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Sri Lankan PM.

The sudden political development in Sri Lanka has come after Wickremesinghe-led United National Party (UNP) decided to leave the coalition government whose constituent party was Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP). The SLFP is headed by current president o the country – Maithripala Sirisena.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn-in the new Sri Lankan PM with the support of 23 MPs from the President-led UPFA and 69 MPs from the joint opposition led by Rajapaksa.

Following the elections in August 2015, the two parties colluded to form the government in the country. However, the tensions between them have prevailed ever since due to disagreements on several policy matters.

