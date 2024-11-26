Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ex-US Telecom Employee Sentenced To Prison For Leaking Sensitive Information To China

Ping Li, 59, from Florida, admitted to acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government under a plea agreement. Ping provided sensitive corporate information to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) and disclosed personal details of a Falun Gong member living in Florida, as reported by Voice of America.

Ex-US Telecom Employee Sentenced To Prison For Leaking Sensitive Information To China

A former US telecom employee who provided information about Chinese dissidents and members of the Falun Gong religious movement to Beijing was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday.

Ping Li, 59, from Florida, admitted to acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government under a plea agreement. Ping provided sensitive corporate information to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) and disclosed personal details of a Falun Gong member living in Florida, as reported by Voice of America.

The Falun Gong movement, a spiritual group, is banned in China, where it has been labeled an “evil cult” since 1999 after a peaceful demonstration by 10,000 members outside a government building in Beijing.

According to reports, Li, who immigrated to the US from China, worked for major US telecom and information technology companies. According to the Justice Department, Li acted at the direction of MSS officers, providing information from as early as 2012. The data he gathered included details about Chinese dissidents, pro-democracy advocates, Falun Gong members, and US-based non-governmental organizations. Li’s actions highlight a broader effort by China to target dissidents, particularly Falun Gong practitioners, who are subject to harsh persecution.

In a separate case, a 71-year-old Chinese man named John Chen from Los Angeles was sentenced to 20 months in prison the previous week for alleged his role in a plot targeting Falun Gong members in the US. Chen was also convicted of acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government.

Cases like Ping Li’s and the conviction of John Chen highlight China’s increasing reliance on human intelligence agents and covert operations to suppress critics abroad.
Both Li and Chen were convicted of acting as unregistered agents of the Chinese government, reflecting a growing trend of Chinese nationals and immigrants being used as intermediaries in espionage campaigns targeting foreign countries.

These cases underscore persistent concerns over Chinese espionage activities in the US, particularly against groups like Falun Gong, which the Chinese government views as a threat to its control. Such efforts are part of China’s broader strategy to extend its influence and suppress political opposition worldwide, a campaign that has become more sophisticated and far-reaching in recent years.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Kidnapping of 10-Year-Old Triggers Protests, Brings Balochistan To A Standstill

Filed under

China Ex-US Telecom Employee Florida Leaking Sensitive Information Ping Li Sentenced To Prison
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From Adiala Jail

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From...

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Duped Of Rs 3.8 Crore In A Courier Scam

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Duped Of Rs 3.8 Crore In A Courier Scam

Black Friday Sale 2024: 10 Common Mistakes Shoppers Should Avoid

Black Friday Sale 2024: 10 Common Mistakes Shoppers Should Avoid

Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times In Chest Before Killing Her

Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times...

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My...

Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox