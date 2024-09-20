Exclusive Conversation With Major General Siwach On Israel Strikes Lebanon Hezbollah

In a recent conversation with Defense Expert Major General Siwach, he expressed concerns about the escalating situation. “This attack will escalate the war,” he warned, noting that the communication devices targeted were previously deemed safe. “Such actions will open a new front for warfare,” he added, emphasizing the seriousness of the developments.

Hezbollah’s Response

Following the deadly assaults on their communication systems, Hezbollah’s leader has pledged to retaliate. This vow comes after Israel’s Defense Minister announced a “new phase” in the ongoing conflict, indicating a significant increase in tensions between the two factions.

Intensified Strikes by Israel

On Thursday night, Israeli warplanes conducted their most intense strikes on southern Lebanon in nearly a year. This marked a notable escalation in hostilities with Hezbollah, raising alarms and prompting calls for restraint from various international stakeholders.

ALSO READ: NIA Raids Punjab, Investigating Pro-Khalistani Activities

International Concerns

The White House emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution, describing it as urgent. “We are worried about potential escalation,” said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing. Additionally, Britain has urged an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Aftermath of Recent Attacks

These recent airstrikes followed earlier assaults that reportedly targeted Hezbollah radios and pagers, resulting in 37 deaths and about 3,000 injuries in Lebanon. In retaliation, Israel stated that their jets struck hundreds of rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, which were ready to be fired at Israel.

As the situation remains volatile, both sides continue to engage in exchanges of fire. The international community is closely watching these developments, advocating for restraint and a diplomatic resolution to avert further violence.

MUST READ: Hezbollah Leader Promises Retaliation Against Israel