Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’

Sunita Williams' sister-in-law shared heartfelt insights about the astronaut’s lifelong passion for space, stating, "She always dreamed beyond the stars and never let challenges hold her back."

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has safely returned to Earth after her extended space mission. Her sister-in-law, Falguni Pandya, shares her excitement and joy over Sunita’s homecoming in an exclusive conversation with NewsX.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have successfully returned to Earth after spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their mission, originally planned for a shorter duration, was extended due to unexpected delays caused by technical issues with the Boeing Starliner capsule. The astronauts safely splashed down off the Florida coast at 03:27 AM IST in SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, marking the end of an extraordinary 296-day journey.

A heartwarming moment unfolded as a pod of dolphins surrounded the capsule during the recovery process. Sunita Williams was seen stepping out of the spacecraft with a radiant smile, waving to the crowd. NewsX spoke exclusively to her sister-in-law, Falguni Pandya, to gain insights into the family’s emotions and Sunita’s journey.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When asked about her reaction to the astronauts’ return, Pandya expressed immense joy. “It was a picture-perfect landing,” she said. “I am just as excited as everyone in the larger family of Indians and Bardia. Sunita is everyone’s daughter, everyone’s sister. We all are celebrating with you.”

Williams’ mission faced unexpected challenges, with technical glitches leading to an extended stay in space. However, Pandya revealed that there was never any fear or anxiety regarding her safety. “I have full faith in NASA and the team of scientists supporting her and the other astronauts. While we were disappointed that she had to stay longer, there was no fear,” she explained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the distance, Williams maintained close communication with her family. Pandya shared that technological advancements made it easier to stay in touch. “We had routine video calls, and she was constantly in contact with her mother, husband, and sister. She also sent emails to our large group of friends and family, updating us about her activities at the ISS. It was just like communicating with someone who is long-distance on Earth.”

Reflecting on Williams’ childhood, Pandya described her as a disciplined and determined individual. “She was raised in a loving but active household where physical activities and studies were emphasized. She didn’t start out wanting to be an astronaut. She was in the Naval Academy, then became a helicopter pilot, and one thing led to another. We are just happy that she is doing what she loves.”

Williams’ decision to transition from a Navy pilot to an astronaut in the 1990s was met with full support from her family. “She was always very smart and accomplished, so it was natural for her to do great things. We thought it was very cool that she joined NASA. Of course, we knew it would involve sacrifices, but she was aware of what she was getting into. Her father, who contributed significantly to neurology and brain mapping, was a role model. It’s no surprise she followed in his footsteps.”

Having been a part of Williams’ life for over 30 years, Pandya shared that their family has countless cherished memories with her. “She has attended all family events and traditional ceremonies. She is just one of us, so we don’t single anyone out.”

Williams now ranks among the top 10 astronauts in human history for the longest time spent in space. Pandya expressed immense pride, emphasizing her cousin’s resilience. “She embraced the change of schedule and handled adversity with grace. That is something to be proud of.”

There are concerns about the physical toll that extended space missions can take on astronauts. However, Pandya is confident in Williams’ ability to recover. “She is a fighter and is surrounded by NASA’s expert team. She has always been physically fit, and I have no doubt she will bounce back.”

Williams’ accomplishments have inspired countless individuals, particularly within the Indian community and women in STEM fields. Pandya highlighted her impact, stating, “She is an icon for the world. For the Indian community, her success in the United States is significant. She gives the next generation encouragement and confidence that if she can do it, so can they. She is humble, approachable, and willing to share her knowledge. She will change many lives if she hasn’t already.”

As Sunita Williams embarks on her next chapter after this groundbreaking mission, her journey remains an inspiration to aspiring astronauts and space enthusiasts worldwide.

ALSO READ: Sunita Williams Is Back On Earth: Can She Overcome The Health Risks Of Space Travel?