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Home > World News > Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children

Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children

UN Gaza probe chief Justice S. Muralidhar defends the commission's scathing report, detailing evidence that Israeli forces deliberately targeted children.

Former judge Justice S. Muralidhar stands by the UN report accusing Israel of genocide and war crimes in Gaza, citing extensive eyewitness and drone evidence.
Former judge Justice S. Muralidhar stands by the UN report accusing Israel of genocide and war crimes in Gaza, citing extensive eyewitness and drone evidence.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-06 18:20 IST

Justice S. Muralidhar, Chairperson of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, has defended the Commission’s report saying that Israeli forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children during military operations in Gaza. Speaking exclusively to iTV Network, he said the findings were based on extensive evidence collected by the Commission. The report, released by the independent UN Commission, alleges that Israel committed genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in the Gaza Strip.  Justice Muralidhar said the Commission relied on eyewitness testimonies, medical records, videos, satellite evidence, and documented investigations. 

According to the findings, repeated airstrikes on densely populated areas, along with the alleged use of drones, quadcopters, and snipers, resulted in a disproportionately high number of child casualties.

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Responding to criticism that the report was biased, Justice Muralidhar said Israel repeatedly refused to cooperate with the Commission despite several formal requests. He added that draft versions of the report were shared with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority before publication, but Israel did not respond.

He also rejected claims that the Commission ignored the actions of Hamas. Justice Muralidhar said separate UN reports have already documented alleged abuses by Hamas and other non-state armed groups, including the October 7 attacks. He stressed that the Commission’s mandate was to investigate all alleged violations of international law within its scope.

Justice Muralidhar called on the international community to focus on protecting civilians, especially children, regardless of the conflict. He said stronger humanitarian efforts are needed to ensure that no child dies from starvation or lack of medical care during war.  While acknowledging that the United Nations has limited enforcement powers, he said growing international concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza should encourage member states to uphold international humanitarian law. Israel has rejected the Commission’s report and denied the allegations.

Also Read: 25 Killed, Dozens injured: What Caused The Prison Riots in Sri Lanka?

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Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children
Tags: Gaza war crimes UN reporthome-hero-pos-2Israel genocide allegations GazaJustice Muralidhar iTV Network interviewJustice S Muralidhar UN reportUN Gaza Commission of Inquiry

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Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children

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Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children
Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children
Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children
Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children

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