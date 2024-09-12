Exercise Al Najah 2024: Indian Army Contingent Departs

The Indian Army contingent has departed for Oman to participate in the 5th edition of the India-Oman Joint Military Exercise, Al Najah.

The Indian Army contingent has departed for Oman to participate in the 5th edition of the India-Oman Joint Military Exercise, Al Najah. The exercise is set to take place at the Rabkoot Training Area in Salalah, Oman, from September 13 to 26.

Background of Exercise Al Najah

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, Exercise Al Najah has been conducted biennially since 2015, alternating between India and Oman. The previous edition of the exercise was held in Mahajan, Rajasthan.

Indian and Omani Contingents

The Indian Army contingent consists of 60 personnel from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, along with members from other arms and services. The Royal Army of Oman contingent, also comprising 60 personnel, will be represented by the troops of the Frontier Force.

Objectives and Focus of the Exercise

The primary aim of the exercise is to enhance the joint military capabilities of both nations for counter-terrorism operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise will focus on operations in a desert environment.

Tactical Drills and Training

The Ministry of Defence outlined that the exercise will feature tactical drills including Joint Planning, Cordon and Search Operations, Fighting in Built-Up Areas, establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Posts, Counter Drone Measures, and Room Interventions. Combined field training exercises simulating real-world counter-terrorism missions are also planned.

Enhancing Bilateral Relations

Exercise Al Najah will provide an opportunity for both nations to exchange best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint operations. It aims to foster interoperability, goodwill, and camaraderie between the Indian and Omani armies, thereby strengthening defense cooperation and enhancing bilateral relations.

Indian Air Force Participation in Exercise Eastern Bridge

In addition to Exercise Al Najah, an Indian Air Force contingent will also participate in Exercise Eastern Bridge VII in Oman. This exercise will take place at Air Force Base Masirah from September 11 to 22.

Goals of Exercise Eastern Bridge VII

The bilateral exercise seeks to improve interoperability between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force. It will provide a platform for both teams to engage in joint training missions designed to enhance strategic cooperation and operational readiness.

Key Features of Exercise Eastern Bridge VII

The exercise will include complex aerial maneuvers, air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, and logistical coordination. It aims to reflect the evolving defense needs and strategic interests of both nations.

