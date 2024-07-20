Experienced In Crisis: CrowdStrike CEO Previously Involved In Another Global Tech Catastrophe

Friday saw another major tech meltdown involving CrowdStrike, led by its founder and CEO George Kurtz. This incident marked Kurtz’s second notable involvement in such an event, following his tenure as Chief Technology Officer at McAfee in 2010. During his time there, McAfee’s security update led to a widespread crash of tens of thousands of computers worldwide.

CrowdStrike’s recent blunder occurred when a faulty software update disrupted numerous Microsoft Windows systems globally. The fallout affected critical services like air travel, credit card payments, emergency services, and stock markets, underscoring the extensive impact of the incident.

This mishap drew comparisons to the McAfee incident from 2010, where a similar antivirus update caused a global shutdown of Windows XP PCs. Many were surprised to learn of Kurtz’s connection to both incidents, highlighting the scale and consequences of tech failures in today’s interconnected world.

For those who don’t remember, in 2010, McAfee had a colossal glitch with Windows XP that took down a good part of the internet. The man who was McAfee’s CTO at that time is now the CEO of Crowdstrike. The McAfee incident cost the company so much they ended up selling to Intel. pic.twitter.com/DgWid6MSK0 — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) July 19, 2024

A social media post discussing George Kurtz’s involvement in two significant tech mishaps has gone viral, amassing over 1.6 million views.