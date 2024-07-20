Experienced In Crisis: CrowdStrike CEO Previously Involved In Another Global Tech Catastrophe

Friday saw another major tech meltdown involving CrowdStrike, led by its founder and CEO George Kurtz. This incident marked Kurtz’s second notable involvement in such an event, following his tenure as Chief Technology Officer at McAfee in 2010. During his time there, McAfee’s security update led to a widespread crash of tens of thousands of computers worldwide.

CrowdStrike’s recent blunder occurred when a faulty software update disrupted numerous Microsoft Windows systems globally. The fallout affected critical services like air travel, credit card payments, emergency services, and stock markets, underscoring the extensive impact of the incident.

This mishap drew comparisons to the McAfee incident from 2010, where a similar antivirus update caused a global shutdown of Windows XP PCs. Many were surprised to learn of Kurtz’s connection to both incidents, highlighting the scale and consequences of tech failures in today’s interconnected world.

A social media post discussing George Kurtz’s involvement in two significant tech mishaps has gone viral, amassing over 1.6 million views.

Simultaneously, Kurtz experienced a substantial financial setback on Friday, with his personal net worth plummeting by more than $300 million. Forbes reported that his net worth, which stood at $3.2 billion on Thursday, dropped to $2.9 billion on Friday due to an 11% decline in CrowdStrike stock.

The global IT disruption on Friday was attributed to a single update pushed out to Crowdstrike Falcon, a widely-used cybersecurity tool primarily deployed by large organizations. This update triggered widespread crashes of Microsoft Windows computers worldwide.

Kurtz issued a statement apologizing for the outage and confirmed that the problem had been identified and a solution had been implemented. “The outage was caused by a defect found in a Falcon content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This was not a cyberattack,” he clarified.

