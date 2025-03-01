Experts Shed Light On How They Identified The Market Gap, And Revolutionized Sustainability & Mobility | NXT Conclave

Shedding more light on the same topic, Mr. Abdul Azeez Khan Fasmho Energy Systems Private Limited, at NXT Conclave said, "Talking about gap identification. You know, it's about our own journeys

A group of experts representing entrepreneurship sat for a discussion at the NXT Conclave held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 1. Part of the panel were Mr. Avinash Punekar (Session Chair) CEO, iCreate, Mr. Abhit Kumar Social Hardware International Private Limited, Mr. Shiva Shankar PC DAIJO Private Limited, Mr. Abdul Azeez Khan Fasmho Energy Systems Private Limited, and Ms. Prafulla Agarwal Tokere Energy Solutions Private Limited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When asked, what is the problem or the gap or the need that they’re identified in the market. And how did how did they go about in identifying the right kind of solution for those gaps? Mr. Shiva Shankar PC DAIJO Private Limited, at the event said, “As you know, today the world is moving at a rapid pace with AI and technology. Now, let us take a moment to rethink the timeless machine, which we generally refer to. The bicycle. A touch of new design and technology into this marvelous piece of equipment can turn this into the most powerful, micro mobility solution.”

He added, “And this very idea drove us in taking up this project to design and manufacture electric cycles for the Indian market, and especially in India. Nearly 75% of the commute happens on two wheelers and you move down into B and C class cities. Bicycle becomes the backbone. And by transforming these bicycles into electric cycles, it would become a boon to not only the users, but in general for the nation too.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ms. Prafulla Agarwal Tokere Energy Solutions Private Limited at the event shared, “I will just take a little swipe away and, decrease, obviously a blockchain, climate technology startup, but it just reminds me of the little kids I saw being lined up today. For them, it’s a Saturday gone. They don’t know why they’re here. They’ve been assured in. They’ve been assured out. So this is exactly how organizations and businesses feel. Because climate activists, civil, groups, lawyers, teachers, parents, governments, everybody is putting a pressure on organizations to say, hey, what are you doing for the climate change? Where are your sustainability goals? So it’s like reluctant children to commit to saying, okay,

Shedding more light on the same topic, Mr. Abdul Azeez Khan Fasmho Energy Systems Private Limited, at NXT Conclave said, “Talking about gap identification. You know, it’s about our own journeys. First thing is, I was always fascinated with, power. Now with power, I do not mean, a specific thing in general. I was fascinated with it. And, you know, according to that, research was done on from a personal basis because of fascination. What I understood is a lot of noble people also suggested that acquiring power is the first step, but maintaining that is the biggest challenge.”

He added, “And the rest 99 steps. That’s what struck my mind and what I realized is, you know, the new age where the abundance of new age power, which is the energy, what you call the green energy or the form of energy packets which are going to move around into, you know, in vehicles or in mobility sector. That’s what attracted me, that so much abundance of power.

And still the trust factor is low because the efficient management and the operation of that power from one node to the other be the storage or be the charging or the discharging is the biggest problem. So that’s what struck it to me as the biggest gap, what the industry was currently facing. And that’s how we conceptualized, realized and then basically prototyped and brought out to the market what we call as the intelligent battery management system.

Mr. Abhit Kumar Social Hardware International Private Limited added, “We intended to identify the industries where activities are conducted. And in those activities, humans lives are at stake and which can breed catastrophe as well as inefficiency. And, out of when we were searching for the industries, the two big for us was obviously defense in which ordnance disposal happen”

He added, “And then you have, radiation and nuclear labs where you have, even if a, scientist is wearing a classic radiation suit, they still, like, radiation is still being absorbed. And the same goes for ordnance disposal technicians as well. And, the weight of the bomb disposal suit is around 35 kgs on an average. So for us, it was very simple, indirect, but we have to build a teleoperation system which can conduct, remote operations remotely with an operator at a safe distance. And, everything that happens is, basically using biomimicry. So whatever the upper body movement is, there of the human operator is mimicked by the board, and the activity is conducted. And that is what, the, that’s how we identified the gap and then, created a solution. So thank you a bit. The entrepreneurs today are not necessarily restricting themselves to specific geographies or domains.

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Check the full session here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>