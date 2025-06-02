Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  Explained: 3 Key Things to Know About Poland's New Conservative President Karol Nawrocki

Explained: 3 Key Things to Know About Poland’s New Conservative President Karol Nawrocki

Karol Nawrocki, the 42-year-old historian with no prior political experience, was the favoured candidate of US President Donald Trump.

Karol Nawrocki, aged 42, is a historian with no prior political experience before his presidential campaign, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Monday. Here are the three key things to know about Poland’s new conservative president:

1. Nawrocki Is Backed by Trump and Embraces Conservative Nationalism

  • According to the AP report, he was not a member of any political party until being selected by the conservative Law and Justice party, which governed Poland from 2015 to 2023.
  • Nawrocki leads the Institute of National Remembrance, known for promoting nationalist historical narratives.
  • He spearheaded efforts to remove Soviet Red Army monuments in Poland, actions that led to Russia placing him on a wanted list, according to Polish media.
  • His supporters see him as a defender of traditional, patriotic values, opposing abortion and LGBTQ+ visibility, the report said.
  • Nawrocki was the favoured candidate of U.S. President Donald Trump. During his campaign, the American conservative group CPAC held its first meeting in Poland to support him.
  • Prominent Trump allies like U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly endorsed Nawrocki and encouraged Poles to vote for him.
  • American flags were seen at his rallies, and his campaign mirrored themes popular with the American right, with supporters frequently claiming Nawrocki will restore “normality” similar to what Trump did in the US, as reported by AP.
  • Nawrocki outperformed expectations in the first round of voting, signalling he had been underestimated by polls.

2. Nawrocki Has Been Linked to Several Scandals

  • Despite his rapid rise, Nawrocki’s past has drawn controversy and media scrutiny.
  • Reports link him to underworld figures he allegedly met during his past as a boxer and hotel security guard.
  • He was involved in a scandal concerning the acquisition of a Gdansk apartment from an elderly pensioner named Jerzy. Reports claim Nawrocki promised to care for Jerzy but allegedly failed, resulting in the man entering a publicly funded retirement home. Nawrocki’s shifting explanations about this incident, in turn, raised questions about his transparency. After the controversy broke, he donated the apartment to charity, per AP.
  • Reports also suggest that Nawrocki allegedly took part in a 2009 brawl in Gdansk involving about 140 rival soccer fans, some convicted of crimes; he described this fight as “noble” combat, according to the AP.
  • Polish media also reported Nawrocki’s alleged connections to gangsters and the prostitution scene, with critics arguing that these scandals render him unfit to be head of state. But many of his right-wing supporters have dismissed the allegations as media attacks designed to harm his reputation, although the impact of these scandals on the election result remains unclear.

3. Why Is This Election Result Significant?

  • The election night was closely contested, with exit polls showing a near tie. Despite this, Nawrocki’s victory signals the return of a nationalist president who promises to challenge the centrist, pro-EU government.
  • His win is expected to complicate relations with the European Union and potentially reshape Poland’s domestic and foreign policies.

