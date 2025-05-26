Explained: Can Pope Leo Remain a US Citizen Now That He’s a Foreign Head of State?

The election of Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, has raised an unusual legal question.

The election of Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, has raised an unusual legal question: Can the head of the Catholic Church, who now governs Vatican City, retain his American citizenship while serving as the leader of a foreign state? Here is what we know:

Is the Vatican a sovereign nation?

Yes. Vatican City is the world’s smallest independent country, created in 1929 through a treaty with Italy, according to a report published in The Associated Press on Sunday. As Pope, Leo is both head of the Catholic Church and head of state of the Vatican, giving him a unique dual role.

Could Pope Leo lose his US citizenship?

Possibly, but not likely. According to the U.S. State Department, serving as a foreign head of state can trigger a review of an individual’s citizenship status, due to “complex questions of international law,” particularly around immunity from US jurisdiction, as reported by AP.

However, Peter Spiro, a citizenship law expert at Temple University, told the publication, “The State Department never assumes that you intend to lose your citizenship unless you specifically say so through the renunciation process.”

“I think it’s highly unlikely that the U.S. moves to terminate the pope’s citizenship,” Spiro said, according to AP.

Under a 1980 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, citizens cannot be stripped of their nationality unless they explicitly intend to renounce it, the report said.

What about his Peruvian citizenship?

Leo, who spent years as a missionary and bishop in Peru, became a Peruvian citizen in 2015. “It is the most praiseworthy thing our beloved supreme pontiff could have done,” AP quoted Jorge Puch of Peru’s national registry as saying.

According to The Associated Press, Peruvian law does not conflict with dual citizenship in this case.

Do other popes retain their home citizenships?

That’s not clear, as the Vatican does not disclose such information. However, Pope Francis renewed his Argentinian passport after becoming pope, and Pope Benedict XVI (Germany) and Pope John Paul II (Poland) never publicly renounced their nationalities, per AP report.

Have other US citizens led foreign governments?

Yes. Examples include:

Boris Johnson, born in New York, renounced U.S. citizenship in 2016 before becoming UK Prime Minister.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, a naturalized American, gave up U.S. citizenship after becoming Somalia’s president.

Valdas Adamkus, a former U.S. citizen, relinquished it before becoming Lithuania’s president.

Will Leo remain a US citizen?

Unless Pope Leo explicitly renounces his citizenship, it’s highly unlikely he will lose it—despite the unusual legal gray area his new role presents. Margaret Susan Thompson, a professor of American Catholicism at Syracuse University, told AP that his decision to deliver his first papal address in Italian and Spanish, not English, was notable: “I think he wants to stress that he is the pope of the universal Catholic Church… and not an American holding that position.”

