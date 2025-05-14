Explained: China’s False Claims Over Arunachal Pradesh And The History Behind The Renaming Spree

India has slammed China’s latest attempt to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a baseless and desperate bid to legitimise its territorial claims. The MEA asserted that such “creative naming” does nothing to change the ground reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, and will remain, an integral part of India.

India on Wednesday firmly rejected China’s latest move to rename several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a futile and baseless attempt to assert territorial claims over Indian territory. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong response to Beijing’s announcement, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh remains an “integral and inalienable part of India.”

The Pattern of Renaming: A Familiar Tactic

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement. The ministry further added, “Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

This sharp response came after Chinese authorities released a new list of standardised names for several places in Arunachal Pradesh—an area China claims as part of “South Tibet” or “Zangnan.” Though symbolic in nature, such renaming attempts are not new and follow a familiar pattern that Beijing has adopted in recent years to push its territorial assertions through what analysts describe as “lawfare”—a tactic of using legal or quasi-legal measures to legitimise otherwise disputed claims.

First, Second and Third Lists of Names Over Arunachal Pradesh

This is the third time China has issued such a list. The first was released in 2017, followed by another in 2021. The earlier lists included names for geographical features such as mountain passes, rivers, and towns, backed by coordinates locating them well within the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the first list issued in 2017, China named six places using Romanised Mandarin: Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidengarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bumo La and Namkapub Ri. The coordinates provided showed these locations to be spread across the state—from Tawang in the west to Bumo La in the east, with others located in Kra Daadi, West Siang, Siang (near the growing tourist town of Mechuka), Anjaw, and Subansiri.

In 2021, the second list included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers, and one mountain pass. India had then responded with a similar tone, rejecting the names as a Chinese fabrication that held no relevance to the ground reality.

The third and most recent list includes names of two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers. This time, China went a step further by also listing administrative subdivisions under which these places supposedly fall in its own internal governance structure.

A Strategy of “Lawfare” China Employing in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian government’s rejection of these names stems not just from a defence of territorial integrity but also from a broader understanding of China’s strategic playbook. “China has long mastered the art of ‘lawfare’ or the system through which legal claims are put forward to delegitimise adversaries,” writes strategic affairs expert Manoj Joshi.

He adds, “Renaming places is not something new. So the Chinese call the Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands in the South China Sea as the Xisha and Nansha islands or the Senkaku islands which they dispute with Japan as the Diaoyu islands. So Aksai Chin which India claims as being part of Jammu & Kashmir is occupied by China and is said to be the southwestern part of the Hotan Prefecture of Xinjiang.”

The Core of China’s Claim: “Zangnan” and the McMahon Line

At the heart of the issue lies China’s longstanding claim over roughly 90,000 square kilometres of Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing refuses to recognise the McMahon Line—the de facto border between India and Tibet drawn during the Simla Convention of 1914—as a legitimate boundary. The agreement, signed between British India and Tibet, delineated the boundary from eastern Bhutan to the Isu Razi Pass on the China-Myanmar border. The Chinese representative at the time, appointed by the then Republic of China, refused to consent, arguing that Tibet had no independent authority to enter into international treaties. This position continues under the present communist regime, which came to power in 1949 after the formation of the People’s Republic of China.

China claims that Arunachal Pradesh is historically part of Tibet and justifies this assertion through historical ties between Buddhist monasteries in Tawang and Lhasa. Beijing refers to the area as “Zangnan” and often labels Arunachal Pradesh as “so-called” in its official communications and maps, attempting to cast doubt over India’s sovereignty.

India-China Border

The India-China border spans approximately 3,488 kilometres and is divided into three sectors: western, middle, and eastern.

Western Sector : This 2,152 km stretch lies between the Union Territory of Ladakh and China’s Xinjiang region. It includes Aksai Chin, a territory administered by China but claimed by India. The dispute in this sector stems from colonial-era ambiguities and is currently marked by the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which acts as the de facto border.

: This 2,152 km stretch lies between the Union Territory of Ladakh and China’s Xinjiang region. It includes Aksai Chin, a territory administered by China but claimed by India. The dispute in this sector stems from colonial-era ambiguities and is currently marked by the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which acts as the de facto border. Middle Sector : About 625 km long, this sector borders the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh with the Tibet Autonomous Region. It is relatively less contested compared to the other sectors.

: About 625 km long, this sector borders the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh with the Tibet Autonomous Region. It is relatively less contested compared to the other sectors. Eastern Sector: Spanning 1,140 km, this sector includes Arunachal Pradesh and stretches from eastern Bhutan to the Talu Pass near the India-China-Myanmar tri-junction. This is where the McMahon Line serves as the boundary—one China refuses to recognise.

Why Arunachal Pradesh Matters

For India, Arunachal Pradesh is far more than a territorial unit. Its strategic location makes it a crucial buffer between India and China. It adds significant depth to India’s military defences in the northeast and acts as a protective shield for the region. The Tawang plateau, in particular, is of military and cultural importance.

From China’s perspective, the region is equally significant. Arunachal Pradesh’s proximity to Southeast Asia, coupled with its rich natural resources and hydropower potential, gives it strategic weight. China’s control over the rivers flowing into northeast India could allow it to weaponise water—causing floods or droughts in the region, if it chooses.

