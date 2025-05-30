Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Elon Musk is leaving Washington, D.C., after his tenure as Trump’s "chief cost-cutter," and is now refocusing on his diverse business empire.

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Elon Musk is leaving Washington, D.C., after his tenure as President Donald Trump's "chief cost-cutter," and is now refocusing on his diverse business empire.


Elon Musk is leaving Washington, D.C., after his tenure as President Donald Trump’s “chief cost-cutter,” and is now refocusing on his diverse business empire, The Associated Press reported. But his return comes with mounting problems across several of his major ventures — from electric cars and rockets to social media and satellite internet.

Tesla

Musk’s flagship company, Tesla, is seemingly grappling with a sharp downturn. Profits plunged 71% in the first quarter of 2025, and April sales in Europe were cut by half, as reported by AP.

The report said citing analysts that Musk’s political alignment with Trump during his time in Washington has damaged Tesla’s image. JP Morgan warned of “unprecedented brand damage,” while Wedbush Securities called it “a full-blown crisis.”

Tesla also faces stiff competition from Chinese EV makers, aging car models, and disruptions from its decision to shut down some factories for retooling, the report said.

Robotaxi Rollout

Musk has pledged to finally deliver on a decade-old vision — driverless robotaxis — starting with a test fleet in Austin, Texas, next month.

“Can you go to sleep in our cars and wake up at your destination?” Musk had asked investors in a recent call, per AP. “I’m confident that will be available in many cities in the U.S. by the end of this year.”

But safety regulators remain concerned, with the NHTSA recently requesting performance data for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software, especially in low-visibility conditions, following investigations into several accidents.

Meanwhile, Waymo, owned by Google parent Alphabet, is surging ahead with operations in multiple cities and over 10 million trips logged, as reported by The Associated Press.

X Ad Recovery on Shaky Ground

After buying Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it as X, Musk, the report said, alienated advertisers by relaxing content moderation and attacking companies publicly.

Now, some advertisers are returning — but not entirely voluntarily. “Some big brands resumed spending on X in part to curry favour with the Trump administration,” Jasmine Enberg, analyst at eMarketer, told AP, adding, “But fear is not a sustainable motivator.”

While X’s ad revenue may rebound, it is still projected to remain smaller than it was before Musk’s acquisition.

SpaceX Rocket Explosions

SpaceX has had a mixed year. Its ambitious Starship rocket exploded again this week during a test over the Indian Ocean — the third such failure this year.

Despite the setbacks, NASA still plans to use Starship for upcoming lunar missions, including a crewed orbit mission next year.

On the business side, investor enthusiasm remains high. SpaceX’s valuation jumped to $350 billion, up from $210 billion a year ago, according to recent private share sales cited by AP.

Starlink

Musk’s Starlink satellite internet company has expanded rapidly abroad, but questions linger about the role of politics.

During Trump’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Musk announced the country had approved Starlink for aviation and maritime services. Similar regulatory approvals followed in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Lesotho — all during heightened U.S. trade pressure.

In South Africa, a recent regulatory change could benefit Starlink — shortly after Musk criticized a rule requiring Black ownership in foreign ventures as “openly racist,” per AP.

While South African officials deny political motives, it’s unclear how Starlink will fare now that Musk is no longer working inside the Trump administration, the report said.

ALSO READ: Explained: What the US Appeals Court’s Decision Means for Trump’s Tariffs

