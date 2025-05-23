Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Explained: How New Zealand’s Cookie Tin Lottery Helps Decide What Becomes Law

New Zealand’s Parliament uses a decorative cookie tin to randomly select bills for debate, giving all lawmakers a fair shot at advancing legislation.

Explained: How New Zealand's Cookie Tin Lottery Helps Decide What Becomes Law

New Zealand’s Parliament uses a decorative cookie tin to randomly select bills for debate, giving all lawmakers a fair shot at advancing legislation.


In a quirky but serious democratic ritual, New Zealand’s Parliament uses a decorative cookie tin to randomly select bills for debate, giving all lawmakers a fair shot at advancing legislation, no matter how unpopular or unconventional the proposal, according to a report published in The Associated Press on Friday.

This ceremonial lottery, held when a rare slot opens on Parliament’s agenda, has become an iconic part of the nation’s legislative process. As the cookie tin rattles, drawing numbered bingo tokens that represent proposed bills, the future of New Zealand’s laws is decided in front of a hushed audience, including lawmakers and staffers.

“It’s become quite an iconic part of our democracy,” David Wilson, Clerk of New Zealand’s House of Representatives, told AP. The process, which started in the early 1990s, originally aimed to replace the chaotic system where lawmakers would queue overnight to submit bills for a spot on the agenda. Now, the lottery is a symbol of fairness, allowing every legislator, regardless of political affiliation or party power, to have their bill considered.

“We ate the biscuits, got some bingo tokens numbered one through 90, and that is the way that the random numbers are drawn now, rather than any kind of computer system,” Wilson explained, per AP.

While most bills in New Zealand are part of the government’s legislative agenda, only a few are drawn from the cookie tin for debate. According to the report, these “members’ bills” often tackle controversial or niche issues, and their sponsors typically launch public campaigns to rally support across party lines.

Notable laws, including the legalisation of marriage equality and voluntary euthanasia, have emerged from the cookie tin lottery in the past. Recently, Arena Williams and Tim van de Molen celebrated their bills being selected. Williams is pushing for greater transparency around fees for international money transfers, and van de Molen’s proposal aims to prevent the improper disposal of military decorations.

“It’s a quirky part of our system that I think is typically Kiwi,” AP quoted van de Molen as sayinng. “It’s a pretty basic sort of system, but she’ll be right. It does the job.”

