Explained: How Red Sea Route Shutdown Impacts India’s Economy

Following recent strikes carried out on Yemen’s Sana’a International Airport, threats have intensified that the Houthi movement is preparing to shut down the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea. Continuous US strikes on Iranian infrastructure and missile sites have further triggered the Houthis, who have warned Saudi Arabia and other nations to prepare for potential blockades and attacks if the regional security situation deteriorates. Any severe disruption in the Red Sea could be disastrous, bringing far-reaching consequences for global trade and the international energy supply.

Where is Red Sea and Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait Crucial?

The Red Sea is a narrow body of water lying between Northeast Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. It stretches from the Suez Canal in Egypt in the north to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the south, where the Houthis control a significant portion of the coastline. The Red Sea is bounded by countries including Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Jordan, and Israel, making it one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Its strategic location serves as a primary trade route linking Europe and Asia for crucial supplies such as oil, natural gas, and consumer cargo.

Like the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a critical maritime chokepoint. It serves as the southern gateway between Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal. Each year, millions of barrels of crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and thousands of container ships pass through this narrow waterway. Any major disruption forcing ships to divert around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa adds thousands of kilometers and roughly 10 days of travel time to voyages between Asia and Europe.

Who Controls Red Sea?

In absolute terms, no single country holds total control over the Red Sea. However, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait positioned between Yemen, Djibouti, and Eritrea is heavily vulnerable to Houthi disruption because the group overlooks a vast stretch of the Yemeni coastline. The water channel has been repeatedly targeted since the outbreak of regional conflict in late 2023. If the Houthis successfully execute a total closure of the strait, commercial vessels will be forced to take longer routes, triggering a sharp spike in global transport and logistics costs.

How Red Sea Shutdown Affects Indian Trade

The Red Sea corridor connects the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal, providing the shortest shipping route between Asia and Europe. A full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would be catastrophic for trade lines linking India and Europe. Rerouting cargo around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope extends shipping timelines by 10 to 15 days, drastically increasing fuel consumption, shipping freight rates, and marine insurance premiums. 80% of India’s mechanized trade with Europe passes directly through this route. Europe accounts for roughly 15% of India’s total outbound goods exports. A prolonged disruption risks driving up domestic inflation in India due to soaring transportation and logistical expenses. During past spikes in Middle East tensions, Indian exporters reported immediate cargo delays, container shortages, and rising freight insurance rates, leaving vital shipments stranded at ports for days.

Widespread Impact on Global Economy

The economic fallout of a Red Sea shutdown extends far beyond India. The global economy would face tremendous strain as international exporters confront widespread backlogs, supply chain bottlenecks, and shipment delays. The resulting spike in freight rates would rapidly drive up the consumer cost of imported goods worldwide. Furthermore, as key energy commodities like oil and LNG are delayed or diverted, global energy prices could skyrocket, causing a severe ripple effect on global inflation.



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