Explained: How the Election of Karol Nawrocki Could Shift Poland’s Stance on the EU, Ukraine and the US

Karol Nawrocki, a 42-year-old conservative historian and nationalist, has been elected as Poland’s next president. He assumes office on August 6, succeeding in a closely watched vote that reflects growing right-wing populism in Europe, The Associated Press reported.
Nawrocki ran on a platform centred on patriotic values, traditional Catholicism and defending Polish sovereignty against external influences, especially the European Union.
Rise of Conservative Populism
- Nawrocki’s victory points toward a divide in Polish society, especially in the context of NATO and EU integration.
- His support surged in the first round of elections, largely thanks to far-right voters and nationalist sentiment.
- According to the AP report, this election underscores the pan-European trend of rising right-wing populism driven by anti-migration and sovereignty-focused politics.
- Liberal voters, especially those who supported Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, fear that Nawrocki’s win could accelerate the erosion of liberal democratic norms.
Impact on Prime Minister Donald Tusk
- Nawrocki’s presidency could severely complicate the reform agenda of PM Donald Tusk, who returned to office in 2023 on a pro-EU platform, the report said.
- Tusk’s fragile coalition has already struggled with progressive reforms such as civil unions for same-sex couples and loosening abortion laws.
- Nawrocki, a staunch opponent of these measures, will hold veto powers that could block or delay legislation, setting the stage for potential political gridlock.
Alignment with the Trump Administration
- Nawrocki is expected to align Poland more closely with the Trump administration in the US.
- Poland already hosts 10,000 American troops and has close defense ties with Washington, as reported by AP.
- Unlike Tusk’s team, Nawrocki seemingly shares Trump’s nationalist worldview and “America First”-style rhetoric.
A New Approach to Ukraine
- While Nawrocki supports Ukraine’s defense, he is skeptical of its NATO membership and long-term aid commitments.
- According to AP, he has expressed frustration with what he views as insufficient gratitude from Ukraine and President Zelenskyy.
- With public fatigue growing over supporting Ukrainian refugees, Nawrocki may pivot Poland from being a steadfast ally to a conditional partner.
EU Relations Under Strain
- Nawrocki’s election is seen as a setback for the European Union, which welcomed Tusk’s 2023 victory as a pro-EU resurgence.
- Nawrocki and his Law and Justice party allies have accused the EU of overreaching, particularly on judicial reforms and migration policy.
- His veto powers and symbolic authority could hinder Poland’s efforts to realign with EU values, especially regarding the rule of law, the report said.
Economic Concerns and Market Reaction
- Poland’s currency, the zloty, weakened slightly after the election, reflecting investor unease over potential political deadlock and EU tensions, AP reported.
- Billions in EU funds reportedly remain frozen, contingent on judicial reforms that Tusk may now struggle to implement without Nawrocki’s cooperation.
What Comes Next?
- With Nawrocki set to take office on August 6, Poland faces a new phase of internal and external policy friction.
- Key areas to watch include:
- Poland’s stance on Ukraine aid
- Ongoing legal and political standoffs with the EU
- Evolving relations with the U.S. under President Trump’s administration.
