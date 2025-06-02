Explained: How the Election of Karol Nawrocki Could Shift Poland’s Stance on the EU, Ukraine and the US

Karol Nawrocki, a 42-year-old conservative historian and nationalist, has been elected as Poland’s next president.

Karol Nawrocki, a 42-year-old conservative historian and nationalist, has been elected as Poland’s next president. He assumes office on August 6, succeeding in a closely watched vote that reflects growing right-wing populism in Europe, The Associated Press reported.

Nawrocki ran on a platform centred on patriotic values, traditional Catholicism and defending Polish sovereignty against external influences, especially the European Union.

Rise of Conservative Populism

Nawrocki’s victory points toward a divide in Polish society, especially in the context of NATO and EU integration.

His support surged in the first round of elections, largely thanks to far-right voters and nationalist sentiment.

According to the AP report, this election underscores the pan-European trend of rising right-wing populism driven by anti-migration and sovereignty-focused politics.

Liberal voters, especially those who supported Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, fear that Nawrocki’s win could accelerate the erosion of liberal democratic norms.

Impact on Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Nawrocki’s presidency could severely complicate the reform agenda of PM Donald Tusk, who returned to office in 2023 on a pro-EU platform, the report said.

Tusk’s fragile coalition has already struggled with progressive reforms such as civil unions for same-sex couples and loosening abortion laws.

Nawrocki, a staunch opponent of these measures, will hold veto powers that could block or delay legislation, setting the stage for potential political gridlock.

Alignment with the Trump Administration

Nawrocki is expected to align Poland more closely with the Trump administration in the US.

Poland already hosts 10,000 American troops and has close defense ties with Washington, as reported by AP.

Unlike Tusk’s team, Nawrocki seemingly shares Trump’s nationalist worldview and “America First”-style rhetoric.

A New Approach to Ukraine

While Nawrocki supports Ukraine’s defense, he is skeptical of its NATO membership and long-term aid commitments.

According to AP, he has expressed frustration with what he views as insufficient gratitude from Ukraine and President Zelenskyy.

With public fatigue growing over supporting Ukrainian refugees, Nawrocki may pivot Poland from being a steadfast ally to a conditional partner.

EU Relations Under Strain

Nawrocki’s election is seen as a setback for the European Union, which welcomed Tusk’s 2023 victory as a pro-EU resurgence.

Nawrocki and his Law and Justice party allies have accused the EU of overreaching, particularly on judicial reforms and migration policy.

His veto powers and symbolic authority could hinder Poland’s efforts to realign with EU values, especially regarding the rule of law, the report said.

Economic Concerns and Market Reaction

Poland’s currency, the zloty, weakened slightly after the election, reflecting investor unease over potential political deadlock and EU tensions, AP reported.

Billions in EU funds reportedly remain frozen, contingent on judicial reforms that Tusk may now struggle to implement without Nawrocki’s cooperation.

What Comes Next?

With Nawrocki set to take office on August 6, Poland faces a new phase of internal and external policy friction.

Key areas to watch include: Poland’s stance on Ukraine aid Ongoing legal and political standoffs with the EU Evolving relations with the U.S. under President Trump’s administration.



