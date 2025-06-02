Home
Explained: How the Election of Karol Nawrocki Could Shift Poland's Stance on the EU, Ukraine and the US

Karol Nawrocki, a 42-year-old conservative historian and nationalist, has been elected as Poland’s next president.

Explained: How the Election of Karol Nawrocki Could Shift Poland’s Stance on the EU, Ukraine and the US

Karol Nawrocki’s victory points toward a divide in Polish society, especially in the context of NATO and EU integration.


Karol Nawrocki, a 42-year-old conservative historian and nationalist, has been elected as Poland’s next president. He assumes office on August 6, succeeding in a closely watched vote that reflects growing right-wing populism in Europe, The Associated Press reported.

Nawrocki ran on a platform centred on patriotic values, traditional Catholicism and defending Polish sovereignty against external influences, especially the European Union.

Rise of Conservative Populism

  • Nawrocki’s victory points toward a divide in Polish society, especially in the context of NATO and EU integration.
  • His support surged in the first round of elections, largely thanks to far-right voters and nationalist sentiment.
  • According to the AP report, this election underscores the pan-European trend of rising right-wing populism driven by anti-migration and sovereignty-focused politics.
  • Liberal voters, especially those who supported Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, fear that Nawrocki’s win could accelerate the erosion of liberal democratic norms.

Impact on Prime Minister Donald Tusk

  • Nawrocki’s presidency could severely complicate the reform agenda of PM Donald Tusk, who returned to office in 2023 on a pro-EU platform, the report said.
  • Tusk’s fragile coalition has already struggled with progressive reforms such as civil unions for same-sex couples and loosening abortion laws.
  • Nawrocki, a staunch opponent of these measures, will hold veto powers that could block or delay legislation, setting the stage for potential political gridlock.

Alignment with the Trump Administration

  • Nawrocki is expected to align Poland more closely with the Trump administration in the US.
  • Poland already hosts 10,000 American troops and has close defense ties with Washington, as reported by AP.
  • Unlike Tusk’s team, Nawrocki seemingly shares Trump’s nationalist worldview and “America First”-style rhetoric.

A New Approach to Ukraine

  • While Nawrocki supports Ukraine’s defense, he is skeptical of its NATO membership and long-term aid commitments.
  • According to AP, he has expressed frustration with what he views as insufficient gratitude from Ukraine and President Zelenskyy.
  • With public fatigue growing over supporting Ukrainian refugees, Nawrocki may pivot Poland from being a steadfast ally to a conditional partner.

EU Relations Under Strain

  • Nawrocki’s election is seen as a setback for the European Union, which welcomed Tusk’s 2023 victory as a pro-EU resurgence.
  • Nawrocki and his Law and Justice party allies have accused the EU of overreaching, particularly on judicial reforms and migration policy.
  • His veto powers and symbolic authority could hinder Poland’s efforts to realign with EU values, especially regarding the rule of law, the report said.

Economic Concerns and Market Reaction

  • Poland’s currency, the zloty, weakened slightly after the election, reflecting investor unease over potential political deadlock and EU tensions, AP reported.
  • Billions in EU funds reportedly remain frozen, contingent on judicial reforms that Tusk may now struggle to implement without Nawrocki’s cooperation.

What Comes Next?

  • With Nawrocki set to take office on August 6, Poland faces a new phase of internal and external policy friction.
  • Key areas to watch include:
    • Poland’s stance on Ukraine aid
    • Ongoing legal and political standoffs with the EU
    • Evolving relations with the U.S. under President Trump’s administration.

