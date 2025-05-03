Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Australia Election: How Trump May Have Influenced 2025 Polls | Explained

Australia Election: How Trump May Have Influenced 2025 Polls | Explained

As Australians went to the polls, few expected that the shadow of a foreign leader — Trump — would loom so heavily over a domestic election.

Australia Election: How Trump May Have Influenced 2025 Polls | Explained


As Australians went to the polls in 2025, few expected that the shadow of a foreign leader — Donald Trump — would loom so heavily over a domestic election. But multiple reports suggest that Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency played an unexpected role in swinging public sentiment in Australia and allegedly damaging opposition leader Peter Dutton’s prospects. So, how exactly did events in Washington ripple through Canberra? Here’s what we know.

The Political Context

At the start of the year, Peter Dutton, leader of the center-right Liberal Party, was ahead in opinion polls, Reuters reported, adding that voters were expressing frustration over rising living costs and housing affordability, putting pressure on the Labor government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

However, by the final weeks of the campaign, the polls had flipped, with Labor surging ahead and Dutton’s lead evaporating.

Enter Donald Trump

According to Reuters, a major shift happened following Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. His return to power in the U.S. sparked global unease, and much like Canada, Australian voters too, were watching closely.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Australian voters are looking on with concern at what is happening and saying if that is change, we don’t want it,” Reuters quoted Andrew Carswell, former press secretary to ex-Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison as saying. Carswell called Trump “a wrecking ball” not only for conservatives in the U.S. but also for right-leaning parties worldwide.

Three major Australian surveys conducted in April reportedly showed negative public reaction to Trump, which, according to Liberal insiders, created a wave of caution among voters. People began associating political change with instability and became risk-averse, the report said.

Economic Anxiety Added Fuel

Trump’s return also had a direct economic effect on Australians. Early in April, U.S. stock markets plunged, hitting Australian pension funds, which are often heavily invested in American equities. The impact, to many Australians, was personal and palpable.

According to the report, this economic jolt further reinforced the sense of global unpredictability — a climate in which voters began to view Labor as the safer option to manage Australia’s place in a turbulent world.

Dutton’s ‘Missteps’ Didn’t Help

While Trump’s influence was significant, it wasn’t the only factor. Political strategists told Reuters that Dutton’s own “missteps contributed to the fall” in his popularity. Among them was a short-lived policy to ban public servants from working from home, which drew public backlash. “Peter is basically a mainstream Australian conservative; he is not an extremist. Some people in the party got Trumpy in a trivial way,” a former Liberal campaign strategist told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

Albanese’s Strong Campaign

While Dutton’s numbers slipped, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ran what many considered a “focussed and competent” campaign. That seemingly steady leadership contrasted with the global volatility linked to Trump.

Simon Jackman, an independent political consultant, as quoted by Reuters, said the election had initially shaped up as a referendum on Labor’s handling of the cost-of-living crisis. But the narrative shifted. “It became (about) which party could shield Australia from an incredibly uncertain global economic environment, led largely by the actions of the American president”.

 

Filed under

Anthony albanese donald trump Peter Dutton

newsx

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede
newsx

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru
From housing to healthcar

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They...
newsx

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh...
Mika Singh said Deepika P

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due...
newsx

Watch: Passenger Asked To Play Flute During Security Check At Raipur Airport, Creates Viral Moment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They Promised Voters

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They...

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh Looted

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh...

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due...

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After