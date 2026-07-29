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Home > World News > Explained: Is Sheikh Hasina Returning To Bangladesh? Legal Risks, Charges And Political Impact

Explained: Is Sheikh Hasina Returning To Bangladesh? Legal Risks, Charges And Political Impact

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh by year-end despite facing threats of arrest, imprisonment, or death.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking during an interview as she says she will return to Bangladesh this year despite her conviction. (Image: ANI)
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking during an interview as she says she will return to Bangladesh this year despite her conviction. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 21:24 IST

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stated that she intends to return to her country by the end of this year, despite acknowledging that she faces the severe threat of arrest, imprisonment, or even execution. The fugitive ex-premier declared that she is fully aware of the immense personal risks awaiting her, but remains firm in her decision because her supporters are urging her to come back.

Is Sheikh Hasina Returning to Bangladesh?

In an exclusive interview with news agency AFP, Hasina, who has been residing in India since being ousted from power in 2024—reaffirmed her intention to return to Bangladesh by December this year. She explained that her choice is driven by a deep sense of duty toward her country and her followers. “I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison,” Hasina said in an emailed response to questions from AFP. “I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me.” Despite the growing legal and security challenges awaiting her in Dhaka, Hasina emphasized that she is prepared to face whatever consequences lie ahead upon her arrival.

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Why Did Hasina Flee Bangladesh?

Hasina, 78, fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after massive, student-led anti-government protests swept across the nation, demanding an end to her 15-year rule. The political unrest escalated into widespread violence, leaving hundreds dead and prompting Hasina to escape the country via helicopter to seek refuge in neighboring India.

According to a United Nations report, approximately 1,400 people were killed during the government’s severe crackdown on the student uprising. Following her departure, a Dhaka court sentenced Hasina in absentia to death by hanging for alleged crimes against humanity. Hasina has strongly rejected the court’s verdict, dismissing it as politically motivated theater orchestrated by her opponents. She also clarified that her decision to return is entirely her own, noting that while she has lived in India with dignity and respect as a guest, she feels no external pressure regarding her political future.

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Explained: Is Sheikh Hasina Returning To Bangladesh? Legal Risks, Charges And Political Impact
Tags: Bangladesh student protest crackdown 2024Is Sheikh Hasina returning to BangladeshSheikh Hasina Bangladesh death sentenceSheikh Hasina living in IndiaSheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh

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Explained: Is Sheikh Hasina Returning To Bangladesh? Legal Risks, Charges And Political Impact
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