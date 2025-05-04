Explained: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?

As the church prepares for a new leader after Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy, his successor faces a complex & deeply divided landscape.

As the church prepares for a new leader after Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy, his successor faces a complex & deeply divided landscape.

As the Catholic Church prepares for a new leader following the end of Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy, his successor faces a complex and deeply divided landscape. While Francis brought significant reform and openness to the Vatican, he leaves behind a Church scrambling with unresolved issues—from internal polarisation to demands for greater inclusion and accountability, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the key challenges awaiting the next pope:

1. The Role of Women in the Church

Pope Francis made strides by promoting women to leadership positions, but questions of equality remain. The Vatican has acknowledged that the number of nuns has been dropping by about 10,000 per year, with 599,229 nuns globally in 2022, down from 702,529 in 2012, as reported by AP.

Women want more than symbolic inclusion. “We are the great majority of the people of God,” Maria Lia Zerbino, an Argentine named by Francis to advise on bishop nominations, told AP. “It’s a matter of justice. It’s not an achievement of feminism, it’s in the church’s interest.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Groups like the Women’s Ordination Conference have gone further, calling the exclusion of women from ministry “a sin and a scandal,” per AP.

2. Deepening Divisions Between Traditionalists and Progressives

Francis’ focus on inclusion and his restriction of the old Latin Mass have reportedly alienated some conservatives. Cardinal George Pell authored an anonymous 2022 letter calling Francis’ papacy “disastrous.” According to the report, a follow-up letter in 2023 from “Demos II” criticised Francis’ “autocratic, at times seemingly vindictive style of governance” and “ambiguity in matters of faith and morals.”

The new pope will face the task of healing this divide. “The gospel should not change at all because of our own human weakness,” AP quoted Gervase Ndyanabo, a prominent Ugandan lay leader, as saying.

3. Clergy Sexual Abuse and Accountability

Despite reforms by Francis and Pope Benedict XVI, advocates have argued that the Church has much more to do, suggesting that transparency and zero tolerance are still lacking, especially globally. “You can’t be a married man and a priest. You can’t be a woman and a priest. … But you can be a child molester and a priest,” said Peter Isely of SNAP, a U.S.-based group advocating for abuse survivors, according to AP.

4. LGBTQ+ Inclusion

Francis made headlines with his 2013 remark, “Who am I to judge?” and supported blessing same-sex couples. But backlash—especially from African bishops—shows this remains highly contentious.

“The challenge for the new pope is to continue Francis’ legacy of reaching out to a group who has felt excluded from their own church,” Rev. James Martin, a priest advocating for LGBTQ+ Catholics, told the publication. Still, how far the next pope takes that outreach “is up in the air.”

5. The Vatican’s Finances and Global Turmoil

In addition to internal challenges, the new pope inherits struggling Vatican finances, as well as a world beset by war, migration crises and environmental degradation—all issues that were central to Francis’ agenda.

ALSO READ: Musk Celebrates as SpaceX Launch Site Becomes Official City of Starbase