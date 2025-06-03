Explained: What Happens Next in the Dutch Government Crisis?

The Dutch government plunged into crisis after Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), pulled his party out of the ruling coalition over disagreements on asylum and immigration policy.

Why Did the Crisis Happen?

The Dutch government plunged into crisis after Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), pulled his party out of the ruling coalition over disagreements on asylum and immigration policy, Reuters reported on Tuesday. “No signature under our asylum plans. The PVV leaves the coalition,” Wilders wrote on X.

With PVV’s exit, the coalition now holds only 51 seats in the 150-member Lower House of Parliament, which in turn triggered Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s resignation and paved the way for a series of uncertain next steps.

Option 1: New Elections Likely by October

The most probable scenario is that parties will call for snap elections. Based on historical timelines, the earliest likely date for new elections would be mid-October.

Wilders’ PVV emerged as the surprise winner in the November 2023 elections, securing 23% of the vote. However, his popularity has since slipped to around 20%, according to recent polls cited by Reuters — now neck-and-neck with the Labour/Green alliance, the second-largest bloc in parliament.

Given how quickly Dutch political sentiment has shifted in recent years, the outcome of any October vote remains unpredictable.

Option 2: Minority Government Unlikely

Schoof technically had the option to govern with the remaining three coalition parties as a minority administration. However, it won’t be happening, for now.

Almost all opposition parties rejected the idea of cooperating with what remains of the fractured right-wing coalition. Additionally, the coalition already lacked a majority in the Senate, which can block laws passed by the Lower House, further weakening its ability to govern effectively.

Option 3: Interim Coalition Government? Not Likely Either

Another remote possibility is the formation of an interim government — where other parties formally join the remaining coalition, with new ministers replacing those from the PVV. But this, too, appears far-fetched.

So far, no political party has shown interest in such a compromise, especially given the deeply divided political atmosphere.

What’s at Stake?

In recent years, right-wing populism and migration concerns have been reshaping political alliances and redefining trends in Europe. If new elections are held, the outcome could have major implications for the Netherlands’ domestic policy, its relationship with the European Union, and its stance toward U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

