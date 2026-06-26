Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan; Why Iran, Oman and the US Are Involved

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi held discussions regarding maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Tasnim news agency, the leaders discussed the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz traffic plan.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that he held a “productive call” with his Omani counterpart, adding that the duo discussed “future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“After recent Joint Statement in Muscat, had productive call with @badralbusaidi. We re-emphasized that Iran and Oman will conduct dialogue ‘to define future administration and maritime services in Strait of Hormuz.’ We’re determined and will do so in discussion with our neighbors,” he wrote on X.

This comes after following the Ministerial Meeting between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Wednesday (local time) in Manama, Bahrain, the ministers emphasised the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, noting that free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation, including the right of transit passage as guaranteed under international law, remains essential to regional and global security.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, current chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, with foreign ministers from GCC member states and Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi.

According to the joint statement issued by the US State Department, the Ministers rejected any tolls, fees, or attempts to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Omani side, in coordination with the International Maritime Organization, also said that it was providing a shipping transit corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Sultanate said this was being done to ensure freedom of navigation in the strait without imposing transit fees, and in line with the outcomes of the efforts and endeavours reached by the United States of America and Iran.

Responding promptly to the statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warned vessels to use only authorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz, saying any transit outside those designated by Iran could face enforcement action, as reported by Iranian news agency Press TV.

As per Press TV, the IRGC Navy said that “certain authorities” had announced a new maritime transit route through the strategic waterway without consulting Tehran.”Certain authorities have announced a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz without prior notification to or coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The proposed route is unacceptable and poses serious safety risks,” the IRGC Navy said.

The force asserted that only routes approved by Iran are authorised for passage through the strait.

“The only authorised transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz are those designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Vessel traffic outside these routes is prohibited and highly dangerous. All ships are strongly advised to avoid any navigation outside the designated corridors,” it said.

The IRGC Navy also said vessels transiting the waterway must maintain communication with Iranian authorities. “Coordination with the IRGC Navy via Channel 16 is mandatory for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Any vessel found in violation will be subject to enforcement measures,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that it would be ‘unacceptable’ to him if the Iran deal included any kind of fees on shipping or maritime activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, while talking to reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that the US was doing great in its war with Iran.

“Yeah it would be unacceptable to me because we have numerous straits that if you did that for them you’d have to do it for other people. You have other straits, well I wouldn’t allow it there either. Yeah it would be a game changer,” he said when asked if he would block a final Iran deal if it included any kind of fees on shipping. (Inputs from ANI)

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