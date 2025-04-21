Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  Explained: What Is the White House Easter Egg Roll? A Look at the History and Tradition

Explained: What Is the White House Easter Egg Roll? A Look at the History and Tradition

Explained: What Is the White House Easter Egg Roll? A Look at the History and Tradition

As President Donald Trump hosts the White House Easter Egg Roll today, thousands of children and families are once again taking part in a cherished American tradition that dates back nearly 150 years. But what exactly is the Easter Egg Roll, and why does it matter?

What Is the Easter Egg Roll?

At its heart, the White House Easter Egg Roll is a festive springtime event wherein children race to push brightly colored, hard-boiled eggs across the South Lawn using wooden spoons. The annual event is “underway”, CNN reported Monday, “with the bunny costume out of its box.”

Where Did It All Begin?

The origins of the egg roll trace back to the 1870s, when children originally gathered on the U.S. Capitol grounds for the event. However, in 1876, the grass damage from enthusiastic rollers reportedly prompted complaints. That same year, President Ulysses S. Grant signed legislation banning egg rolling on Capitol grounds to protect the landscaping, reports say.

In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes welcomed the children to the White House South Lawn, thus officially launching the tradition as we know it today.

A Tradition That Grew with the Times

Here’s how the egg roll has evolved over the years:

In 1921, First Lady Florence Harding took a hands-on approach — dyeing the eggs herself, according to The Washington Post.

In 1927, Grace Coolidge, wife of President Calvin Coolidge, made headlines for bringing her pet raccoon, Rebecca, to the event, much to Rebecca’s displeasure. “The crush was too much for Rebecca and she showed her displeasure plainly. But the first lady was not so easily discouraged. She carried the pet indoors and returned to the delight of the crowd,” The Washington Post reported.

Today, the tradition is jointly organized by the White House, the White House Historical Association and the National Park Service.

Who’s Wearing the Bunny Suit?

One lingering mystery each year is who’s inside the bunny suit? White House staffers often take turns donning the oversized ears, but this year’s wearer was yet to be revealed.

According to CNN, President Trump told attendees from the Blue Room Balcony during this year’s roll, “Happy Easter and enjoy your lives.”

(With inputs from CNN and The Washington Post)

ALSO READ: Trump Says ‘We Are Bringing Religion Back in America’ at White House Easter Egg Roll

