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Home > World News > Explained: What is UAE Bank’s Rs 5. 15 cr ‘Millionaire Campaign’ Won By Indian-origin Man Shajeer Venga?

Explained: What is UAE Bank’s Rs 5. 15 cr ‘Millionaire Campaign’ Won By Indian-origin Man Shajeer Venga?

The 'Millionaire campaign' was initiated by SIB to encourage people to build in savings through their account deposits. The scheme, started in 2025, provides for 2 million Dirhams in annual prizes for customers through raffle entries.

Apart from 2 million Dirham, the scheme also features other prizes including quarterly 1 million dirhams, luxury cars and other cash rewards. (Pic: X)
Apart from 2 million Dirham, the scheme also features other prizes including quarterly 1 million dirhams, luxury cars and other cash rewards. (Pic: X)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 18:01 IST

Shajeer Venga, the 34-year-old Indian-origin man, living in UAE had opened savings bank account and finally won Sharjah Islamic Bank’s (SIB) ‘Millionaire campaign’ which got him Rs 5.15 cr or 2 million Dirham. Shajeer was picked up as the recipient of the top prize during the bank’s 2026 raffle draw in June. The “Millionaire Campaign” by Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) aims is part of the reward programme linked to savings in the emirates.  The SIB announced the name of the winner on its X account informing, “Shajeer Venga won the Grand Cash Prize of AED 2 Million, and Mrs. Moza Butti won a BMW XM. We also congratulate forty other winners who received valuable cash prizes. Start your journey towards achieving a million with the Savings Account from Sharjah Islamic Bank. Every deposit of AED 10,000 gives you a chance to enter the monthly draw.”

What is ‘Millionaire campaign’

The ‘Millionaire campaign’ was initiated by SIB to encourage people to build in savings through their account deposits. The scheme, started in 2025, provides for 2 million Dirhams in annual prizes for customers through raffle entries. For this, the customers are required  to maintain sufficient in their savings accounts.

Apart from 2 million Dirham, the scheme also features other prizes including quarterly 1 million dirhams, luxury cars and other cash rewards.

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What Shajeer said after winning prize?

According to Shajeer Venga, the prize won by him is life-changing and he will use it to bring his family to UAE and fulfill his long held dreams. Shajeer added that he was aware of Sharjah bank’s campaign and always hoped to be among its winners someday.

The draw also saw a UAE resident Moza Alshamsi won a BMW XM luxury SUV. Several other participants also won cash prizes ranging from 500 Dirhams to 5,000 Dirhams.
The winners were also announced on the ‘Millionaire campaign’ portal of the bank, which features recipients across multiple prize categories.

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Explained: What is UAE Bank’s Rs 5. 15 cr ‘Millionaire Campaign’ Won By Indian-origin Man Shajeer Venga?
Tags: Millionaire campaignMoza AlshamsiShajeer VengaUAE dirhams

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Explained: What is UAE Bank’s Rs 5. 15 cr ‘Millionaire Campaign’ Won By Indian-origin Man Shajeer Venga?

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Explained: What is UAE Bank’s Rs 5. 15 cr ‘Millionaire Campaign’ Won By Indian-origin Man Shajeer Venga?
Explained: What is UAE Bank’s Rs 5. 15 cr ‘Millionaire Campaign’ Won By Indian-origin Man Shajeer Venga?
Explained: What is UAE Bank’s Rs 5. 15 cr ‘Millionaire Campaign’ Won By Indian-origin Man Shajeer Venga?
Explained: What is UAE Bank’s Rs 5. 15 cr ‘Millionaire Campaign’ Won By Indian-origin Man Shajeer Venga?

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