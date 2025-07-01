Explained: What Is ‘Vote-A-Rama’? Senators Vote in Marathon Session to Pass Donald Trump’s $3.3 Trillion Bill

Senators were deep in a marathon voting session dubbed a “vote-a-rama” as they sought to approve President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful bill—a far-reaching $3.3 trillion tax-cut and spending package championed by President Donald Trump. The session, entering into its second day, turned into a test of parties’ cohesion and Senate procedure, with Republican lawmakers going the extra mile to clear the decks for the bill despite internal divisions and fierce Democratic opposition, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday.

What Is Vote-A-Rama?

“Vote-a-rama” is an intense, rapid-fire style Senate ritual during budget debates where Senators cast dozens—sometimes hundreds—of consecutive votes on amendments. It’s a strategy adopted to circumvent the typical Senate rule of 60 votes needed to pass most bills. Instead, the vote-a-rama allows Republicans to advance their agenda with a bare majority by trying each amendment in quick succession.

This year’s vote-a-rama started Monday afternoon and kept going well past midnight into Tuesday, with lawmakers still unsure of how long the session would last. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters just after midnight, “Hopefully on the home stretch and then we’ll see where the votes are,” as reported by Reuters.

What’s in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill?

The bill itself is huge—940 pages of tax reductions, increased spending, and policy shifts.

Its authoritative Senate cost analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates its price tag at $3.3 trillion, which is $800 billion higher than the House’s previous version, according to Reuters report.

The tax bill seeks to lengthen the 2017 tax cuts that were Trump’s first legislative achievement, as well as increasing military and border security appropriations.

The bill also has contentious elements such as Medicaid reductions and prohibitions on funding for almost 30 gender-transition medical procedures.

It raises immigration enforcement, too, including “gang-related” checks for unaccompanied minors, efforts that appear to have sparked controversy among lawmakers and the public.

Political Drama Ensues

Republicans were seemingly on the same side, but they couldn’t lose more than three votes, because Democrats stood united against the bill. An effort by Senator Susan Collins to moderate Medicaid reduction in rural health centers by boosting federal funding failed, although 18 Republicans had supported it, the report said.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised the bill, reportedly saying that it was designed to “steal people’s healthcare and jack up their electricity bill to pay for tax breaks for billionaires.

John Thune subsequently defended the bill by pointing out spending reductions in social programs and Medicaid reforms. “Medicaid was growing at an unsustainable rate and there were some improvements and reforms to make it more efficient.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who was previously on the same side of Trump when it came to cost-cutting by the government, blasted lawmakers for the bill’s exploding debt: “Every member of Congress who campaigned on cutting government spending and then voted immediately for the largest increase in debt in history should hang their head in shame!”

The Debt Ceiling Deadline Looms

One of the key provisions of the bill is a $5 trillion boost to the federal debt limit—one trillion dollars above the House bill. If Congress fails to increase the limit in near future, the Treasury could exhaust its borrowing capacity, potentially plunging the country into a financial crisis. That deadline is adding pressure on Republicans to hurry through the bill, preferably before the July 4th holiday.

But not all Republicans are in agreement. Senator Rand Paul has been against the legislation, as have others concerned about Medicaid reductions and energy policy reversals.

What’s Next?

If the Senate approves this massive package, it still needs to get through the House, where there are divided opinions. Some of them are concerned about the expense, others about reductions in Medicaid and other social programs.

