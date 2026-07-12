Explained: What Led To Violent Gen-Z Squatter Protests in Nepal?

Hundreds of Gen-Z demonstrators have staged fierce protests against the Nepali government over its recent directive to evict and relocate squatters from the capital city. This marks the first significant political challenge to the administration led by Prime Minister Balen Shah. Shah previously rose to power after riding a wave of youth-led protests last year that successfully ousted former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his cabinet. The current demonstrations, which have intensified over several days, feature open public criticism of the government’s handling of landless populations.

What Led To Violent Gen-Z Squatter Protests in Nepal?

The ongoing protests show clear signs of escalating and spreading to other parts of the country. Youth activists and Gen-Z leaders have condemned the government’s relocation drive as inhumane, pointing out that landless families are being forcibly moved into restrictive holding centers. Reports indicate that multiple activists, students, and journalists who raised concerns over the evictions have been arrested and detained in various jails across the city.

A massive demonstration organized by the Joint National Squatters Front took place outside major government offices in Kathmandu. Hundreds of young protestors gathered, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding an end to atrocities against the poor and a halt to illegal arrests. Tensions peaked further after an app-based driver set himself on fire following a heated confrontation with municipal police over a parking dispute. This tragic incident has triggered widespread outrage, with citizens calling for a high-level independent investigation and the resignation of Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

Opposition Parties Rally Behind Demonstrators?

Nepal’s mainstream opposition parties have also voiced strong support for the protest movement. Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa heavily criticized the Shah administration for clamping down on activists and journalists. Thapa demanded their immediate and unconditional release, warning that the political situation would deteriorate further in the coming days if the government continues its heavy-handed approach.

The controversial eviction drive commenced in April this year across various sectors of the capital, dismantling the settlements of around 2,600 families, which impacts roughly 15,000 people. Currently, about 325 families are residing in temporary holding centers scattered across Kathmandu. On July 2, the government issued an ultimatum ordering these squatters to vacate the holding centers by July 6. At least 60 families have flatly refused to leave, stating they have no alternative shelter and nowhere else to go.

Mounting Political Trouble for Shah Government

The civil unrest has effectively gripped Kathmandu, with political analysts predicting that the movement will gain momentum as more citizens join from neighboring districts. This backlash presents a stark irony for the current administration. Last year, KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign after massive Gen-Z protests accused his regime of widespread corruption and economic mismanagement. Now, the very demographic that propelled Balen Shah to the nation’s highest office is leading the charge against his domestic policies.

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