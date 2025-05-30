Explained: What the US Appeals Court’s Decision Means for Trump’s Tariffs

A U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump’s most expansive tariffs after a lower court had ruled the measures unconstitutional.

A U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump's most expansive tariffs after a lower court had ruled the measures unconstitutional, Reuters reported.

What Just Happened?

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington issued a temporary stay on a lower court ruling that had blocked Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs. This stay means the tariffs — known as the “Liberation Day” duties — remain in effect for now, as the appeals process unfolds.

The lower court, the U.S. Court of International Trade, had ruled Wednesday that Trump overstepped his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. The Constitution, it said, gives Congress — not the president — the power to levy taxes and tariffs, as reported by Reuters.

What Are These Tariffs About?

The tariffs include sweeping duties on imports from most U.S. trading partners and additional levies on goods from Canada, Mexico and China, which Trump accused of facilitating fentanyl smuggling into the US.

Some sector-specific tariffs — such as those on steel, aluminium, and automobiles — imposed under national security authorities remain unaffected by the court rulings, the report said.

How Has Trump Reacted?

Trump called the lower court’s decision a threat to presidential power, writing on social media, “The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs. If allowed to stand, this would completely destroy Presidential Power — The Presidency would never be the same!”

He added that he hoped the Supreme Court would ultimately reverse what he called a “horrible, Country threatening decision.”

Who Is Affected?

The tariffs, which have already cost businesses over $34 billion, according to a Reuters report, have hit industries ranging from automotive and electronics to alcohol and luxury goods. Companies like Diageo, General Motors, and Ford have withdrawn profit forecasts, while international firms such as Honda, Campari, Roche, and Novartis are reportedly reconsidering American operations.

The Liberty Justice Center, which represents five small businesses suing over the tariffs, said the stay was procedural. Senior counsel Jeffrey Schwab, the report said, warned of “irreparable harm” including the loss of suppliers and customers, disruption of supply chains, and even existential threats to some businesses.

What Happens Next?

The appeals court has given the plaintiffs until June 5 and the Trump administration until June 9 to file their arguments. In the meantime, the effective U.S. tariff rate remains around 15%, up from pre-Trump levels of 2–3%, according to Oxford Research.

Analysts have cautioned that the legal uncertainty may delay future trade deals, as countries like Japan weigh the risks of negotiating under a volatile trade environment. Trump had recently paused most duties for 90 days and signed a pact with the UK, but broader agreements remain elusive.

The UK government called the trade court ruling “a domestic matter” while Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the finding was consistent with Canada’s stance that the tariffs were unlawful, as reported by Reuters.

