Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University grad student, is facing deportation after participating in campus protests against Israel. Here’s a point-by-point breakdown of what’s going on:

Who Is Mahmoud Khalil?

A 30-year-old Palestinian graduate student studying international affairs at Columbia University became a known face during campus protests over Israel’s military actions in Gaza, the Associated Press reported. Khalil reportedly served as a negotiator and spokesperson for students protesting at Columbia’s encampment last spring.

The Arrest

Khalil was detained by U.S. immigration authorities on March 8 in the lobby of his university apartment and is currently being held in an immigration detention center in Jena, Louisiana, away from his legal team and pregnant wife, who is a U.S. citizen, the report said.

Why Is He Facing Deportation?

According to the report, Khalil is a legal U.S. resident and hasn’t been accused of any criminal activity. Immigration authorities, however, have reportedly argued that non-citizens who participate in demonstrations expressing “pro-Hamas” or antisemitic sentiment should be deported.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited a rarely used statute, allowing deportation of individuals who may cause “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

The Ruling

Judge Jamee E. Comans ruled on Friday that Khalil is removable under U.S. immigration law.

The judge agreed with the government that his presence in the U.S. posed potential harm to foreign policy interests, the report said.

However, previous court orders in New York and New Jersey have temporarily blocked deportation while his case proceeds.

What’s Next?

According to the AP report, Khalil’s legal team is planning to: Appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals. Possibly pursue asylum, and Seek a waiver by April 23 to delay further action.

His lawyer, Marc Van Der Hout, reportedly called the ruling a “charade of due process” and a “weaponization” of immigration law to suppress dissent.

Mahmoud Khalil’s case comes just days after a Georgetown scholar was arrested reportedly for anti-Israel speech. Reports also emerged of student visas getting cancelled for some protesters under the new Trump administration. Earlier, a Brown University professor was deported over alleged links to Hezbollah.

