Amazon's ambitious Kuiper satellite launch was thwarted by adverse weather, forcing a last-minute delay. As the company races against Starlink and an FCC deadline, its plans for space-based internet remain undeterred.

Amazon's Kuiper satellite launch delayed due to bad weather as it races against Starlink and an FCC deadline for space-based internet.

Amazon had to delay the scheduled launch of its Kuiper internet satellites on Wednesday night due to unfavorable weather conditions. The mission, which was set to deploy 27 Kuiper satellites, was to be carried out by United Launch Alliance (ULA) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

However, heavy winds and persistent cumulus clouds forced ULA to call off the countdown. “Weather is observed and forecast NO GO for liftoff within the remaining launch window at Cape Canaveral this evening,” ULA stated during a livestream. The company assured that a new launch date will be announced later.

The Kuiper Satellite Project: Amazon’s Push for Space-Based Internet

Amazon introduced its ambitious Kuiper project six years ago, aiming to establish a constellation of internet satellites in low Earth orbit—within 1,200 miles of Earth’s surface. The goal is to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to consumers, businesses, and governments via square-shaped terminals.

The company is competing directly with SpaceX’s Starlink, which currently dominates the market with approximately 8,000 satellites in orbit. Amazon plans to begin offering commercial services later this year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Race Against Starlink and a Government Deadline

Amazon faces stiff competition from SpaceX, whose CEO, Elon Musk, has taken on a significant role in the White House as one of President Donald Trump’s top advisors. Musk now oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new federal body. Since assuming this position, Starlink’s footprint within the U.S. government has expanded significantly.

Adding to the pressure, Amazon must comply with a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mandate requiring it to deploy at least half of its planned 3,236-satellite network—1,618 satellites—by July 2026.

Next Steps for Amazon’s Kuiper Satellite Project

Despite the delay, Amazon remains committed to ramping up the deployment of its Kuiper satellites. Once the first launch is successfully completed, the company plans to increase production, processing, and deployment rates. Preparations are already underway for the next mission, which will also utilize ULA’s Atlas V rocket.

Also Read: Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Defense Shield Plans Advance As Hegseth Weighs In