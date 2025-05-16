Explained: Why Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Are Escalating and What’s at Stake

Serbia is once again in the global spotlight as anti-government protests intensify and clashes erupt between demonstrators and riot police.

Serbia is once again in the global spotlight as anti-government protests intensify and clashes erupt between demonstrators and riot police. Here’s a quick breakdown of the key issues driving the unrest.

What sparked the protests?

The current wave of protests began in November 2024, after a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad, killing 16 people. Many Serbians blamed government corruption and negligence tied to major infrastructure projects for the tragedy.

This tragedy set off nationwide demonstrations, culminating in a massive rally on March 15 in the capital Belgrade, attended by hundreds of thousands, as reported by the Associated Press.

Why are people protesting now?

Tensions flared again this week after six activists, arrested in March, remained jailed for a third month. The activists were accused of plotting anti-state activities based on secret recordings aired on pro-government media, according to AP.

Protesters in Novi Sad took to the streets demanding their release. Riot police responded with pepper spray and physical force on Thursday and Friday. Similar incidents were reported in Kraljevo and Nis, where President Aleksandar Vučić plans to hold a weekend rally, prompting students to organize a counter-protest.

What’s the political context?

President Vučić, a populist leader, is accused by critics of sliding into authoritarianism, stifling media freedom, and cracking down on dissent. His administration has claimed the activists were plotting a coup, while lawyers for the detainees have argued that the accusations are based on illegal wiretaps and lack credible evidence.

Six more activists have fled Serbia to avoid arrest, and a jailed high school professor has reportedly been hospitalized after starting a hunger strike.

International angle?

Vučić’s recent appearance at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day parade in Moscow drew criticism from the EU, casting further doubt on Serbia’s declared goal of joining the bloc. At the same time, Vučić appears to be strengthening ties with Russia and China, creating friction between Belgrade and Brussels.