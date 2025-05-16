Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Explained: Why Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Are Escalating and What’s at Stake

Explained: Why Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Are Escalating and What’s at Stake

Serbia is once again in the global spotlight as anti-government protests intensify and clashes erupt between demonstrators and riot police.

Explained: Why Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Are Escalating and What’s at Stake

Serbia is once again in the global spotlight as anti-government protests intensify and clashes erupt between demonstrators and riot police.


Serbia is once again in the global spotlight as anti-government protests intensify and clashes erupt between demonstrators and riot police. Here’s a quick breakdown of the key issues driving the unrest.

What sparked the protests?

The current wave of protests began in November 2024, after a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad, killing 16 people. Many Serbians blamed government corruption and negligence tied to major infrastructure projects for the tragedy.

This tragedy set off nationwide demonstrations, culminating in a massive rally on March 15 in the capital Belgrade, attended by hundreds of thousands, as reported by the Associated Press.

Why are people protesting now?

Tensions flared again this week after six activists, arrested in March, remained jailed for a third month. The activists were accused of plotting anti-state activities based on secret recordings aired on pro-government media, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Protesters in Novi Sad took to the streets demanding their release. Riot police responded with pepper spray and physical force on Thursday and Friday. Similar incidents were reported in Kraljevo and Nis, where President Aleksandar Vučić plans to hold a weekend rally, prompting students to organize a counter-protest.

What’s the political context?

President Vučić, a populist leader, is accused by critics of sliding into authoritarianism, stifling media freedom, and cracking down on dissent. His administration has claimed the activists were plotting a coup, while lawyers for the detainees have argued that the accusations are based on illegal wiretaps and lack credible evidence.

Six more activists have fled Serbia to avoid arrest, and a jailed high school professor has reportedly been hospitalized after starting a hunger strike.

International angle?

Vučić’s recent appearance at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day parade in Moscow drew criticism from the EU, casting further doubt on Serbia’s declared goal of joining the bloc. At the same time, Vučić appears to be strengthening ties with Russia and China, creating friction between Belgrade and Brussels.

Filed under

President Aleksandar Vučić Serbia anti-government protests Serbia unrest

Charter Communications an

Charter to Acquire Cox Communications in $34.5 Billion Cable Merger Deal
Vietnam has approved a $1

Vietnam Approves $1.5 Billion Trump Organization Golf and Real Estate Project
newsx

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches In India
Serbia is once again in t

Explained: Why Anti-Corruption Protests in Serbia Are Escalating and What’s at Stake
James Comey's '8647' seas

What’s the Meaning of 8647? The Numbers That Pulled James Comey Into Controversy Again
Paresh Rawal in a still f

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Charter to Acquire Cox Communications in $34.5 Billion Cable Merger Deal

Charter to Acquire Cox Communications in $34.5 Billion Cable Merger Deal

Vietnam Approves $1.5 Billion Trump Organization Golf and Real Estate Project

Vietnam Approves $1.5 Billion Trump Organization Golf and Real Estate Project

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches In India

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches In India

What’s the Meaning of 8647? The Numbers That Pulled James Comey Into Controversy Again

What’s the Meaning of 8647? The Numbers That Pulled James Comey Into Controversy Again

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him...

Entertainment

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays Tribute

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A Maruti Swift

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action Drama

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom