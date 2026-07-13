Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

The United Kingdom has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This decisive move, executed under new national security powers, marks London’s toughest stance against Tehran in recent years. Once the designation receives final parliamentary approval, providing any form of support to the IRGC will be considered a criminal offense, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

Why the UK Designated IRGC a Terrorist Organization

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the measure, accusing the IRGC of executing hostile activities against the UK and its interests abroad. While this mechanism functions effectively as a proscription, the Home Office noted the decision follows years of mounting concern over the IRGC’s alleged role in threatening British oil assets.

Officials also highlighted the targeting of journalists working for Iran International, a UK-based Persian-language news network critical of the Ayatollah’s regime. Government ministers emphasized that the IRGC is a central pillar of Iran’s security apparatus and is directly answerable to the country’s Supreme Leader.

Alongside the IRGC, the UK government also designated the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) due to its alleged involvement in plots targeting Jewish and Israeli communities, as well as independent Persian-language media outlets operating within Britain.

Why the IRGC Remains Iran’s Elite Force and Why Western Powers Label It a Terrorist Group

The IRGC is Iran’s most dominant and elite military organization. Established in 1979 in the immediate aftermath of the Islamic Revolution, it has grown from a domestic ideological vanguard into a massive military, economic, and political powerhouse. Unlike Iran’s regular standing army (Artesh), the IRGC is explicitly tasked with protecting the country’s Islamic system, safeguarding its leadership, and overseeing Iran’s strategic ballistic missile and drone programs.

The UK’s move mirrors steps taken by its international allies. In 2019, the United States designated the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), accusing it of actively funding and arming proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, backing attacks against US forces, and driving regional instability. The United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union have progressively intensified sanctions against the IRGC and its leadership, implementing strict travel bans, freezing global assets, and placing severe restrictions on related trade.

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