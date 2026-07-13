LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

In its toughest stance against Tehran in recent years, the United Kingdom has designated Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 19:16 IST

The United Kingdom has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This decisive move, executed under new national security powers, marks London’s toughest stance against Tehran in recent years. Once the designation receives final parliamentary approval, providing any form of support to the IRGC will be considered a criminal offense, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

Why the UK Designated IRGC a Terrorist Organization

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the measure, accusing the IRGC of executing hostile activities against the UK and its interests abroad. While this mechanism functions effectively as a proscription, the Home Office noted the decision follows years of mounting concern over the IRGC’s alleged role in threatening British oil assets.

You Might Be Interested In

Officials also highlighted the targeting of journalists working for Iran International, a UK-based Persian-language news network critical of the Ayatollah’s regime. Government ministers emphasized that the IRGC is a central pillar of Iran’s security apparatus and is directly answerable to the country’s Supreme Leader.

Alongside the IRGC, the UK government also designated the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) due to its alleged involvement in plots targeting Jewish and Israeli communities, as well as independent Persian-language media outlets operating within Britain.

Why the IRGC Remains Iran’s Elite Force and Why Western Powers Label It a Terrorist Group

The IRGC is Iran’s most dominant and elite military organization. Established in 1979 in the immediate aftermath of the Islamic Revolution, it has grown from a domestic ideological vanguard into a massive military, economic, and political powerhouse. Unlike Iran’s regular standing army (Artesh), the IRGC is explicitly tasked with protecting the country’s Islamic system, safeguarding its leadership, and overseeing Iran’s strategic ballistic missile and drone programs.

The UK’s move mirrors steps taken by its international allies. In 2019, the United States designated the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), accusing it of actively funding and arming proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, backing attacks against US forces, and driving regional instability. The United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union have progressively intensified sanctions against the IRGC and its leadership, implementing strict travel bans, freezing global assets, and placing severe restrictions on related trade.

Also Read: Nagaland IED Blast: Assam Rifles Soldier Killed, 4 Injured

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization
Tags: Iran International journalists targetedIslamic Revolutionary Guard CorpsShabana Mahmood IRGC statementUK designates IRGC terrorist organizationWhy did UK ban IRGC

RELATED News

South China Sea Row: Why China Rejects The 14-Nation Joint Statement Over Disputed Maritime Claims

Iran ‘Revenge List’ Out: Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named; Who Else Is on It?

Bangkok Bar Fire: 27 Killed, 22 Critically Injured as Flames Engulf Pub; Why Couldn’t Victims Escape?

US-Iran War: Donald Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships Following Massive US Airstrikes

Explained: What Led To Violent Gen-Z Squatter Protests in Nepal?

LATEST NEWS

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

Who Is Kusha Kapila? Actor-Influencer Behind Rs 200 Crore Brand Who Successfully Transitioned From Content Creator to Entrepreneur

Watch: Denied BJP Datia Ticket, Narottam Mishra Breaks Down On Stage. Here’s What He Said Next

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027

Nagaland IED Blast: Assam Rifles Soldier Killed, 4 Injured

Who Is Jaan Kumar Sanu? Singer and Bigg Boss 14 Fame Hospitalised With COVID-19; His Net Worth, Current Work…

Ashleigh Gardner’s Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week—But Not Everywhere; Check If Your City Is on the RBI Bank Holiday List

India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch

Did E20 Fuel Really Cut Sourav Joshi’s SUV Mileage? Here’s What Mercedes-Benz Said

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization
Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization
Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization
Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

QUICK LINKS