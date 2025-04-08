Prince Harry is back in court, reigniting his battle over security rights after stepping down as a working royal. Arguing that the government’s decision exposes his family to serious threats, he’s fighting for the protection he believes he never stopped needing.

Prince Harry challenges the UK government’s decision to strip his security, arguing it puts his family at risk amid ongoing threats.

Prince Harry is back in court, challenging the British government’s decision to strip him of his publicly funded security detail. The Duke of Sussex is appealing the move, arguing that it exposes him and his family to heightened risks, particularly given the threats they face.

Security Downgrade After Stepping Back from Royal Duties

In February 2020, following his decision to step down as a full-time working royal and relocate to the United States with his wife, Meghan, the British government altered Harry’s security arrangements. Instead of receiving round-the-clock protection, his security was determined on a case-by-case basis.

The prince contends that the body responsible for royal protection did not follow its own rules in making this decision. His legal team argues that his family remains under persistent threats, particularly due to racially charged abuse directed at Meghan from segments of the public and media.

“Security Risk at Birth, for Life,” Prince Harry Council

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” an unnamed legal representative stated earlier. “He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite these risks, the High Court previously ruled in February 2023 that the government’s decision to downgrade his security was neither irrational nor procedurally unfair. Initially denied the right to appeal in April 2023, Harry later overturned this decision in the summer, allowing the current case to move forward.

A Panel of Judges to Decide The Case Of Prince Harry

In a related legal battle, Harry also attempted to personally fund police protection while in the UK, but the government denied this request. Officials stated that Metropolitan Police services are not available for private hire, reinforcing the argument that royal security decisions remain at the state’s discretion.

This week’s hearing, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, is being overseen by three judges—Lord Justice Bean, Lord Justice Edis, and Sir Geoffrey Vos. Representing Prince Harry are lawyers Shaheed Fatima KC and Jason Pobjoy KC.

One of Multiple Legal Battles

This case is just one of several legal fights involving Prince Harry. In January, British tabloid publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), which owns The Sun, agreed to pay substantial damages after admitting that its staff had unlawfully obtained private information about Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, between 1996 and 2011.

Additionally, Harry is part of a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which owns The Daily Mail, over alleged unlawful information gathering. That case is set to go to trial next year. In 2023, he withdrew a libel lawsuit against ANL over its coverage of his security battle but successfully won a separate phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers, securing a settlement of £140,600 ($179,350).

Strained Royal Relations Amid Legal Fights

Beyond the courtroom, Harry’s relationship with the royal family remains complicated. Since stepping away from royal duties, his ties with his father, King Charles III, have been the subject of public scrutiny. He arrived in the UK on Sunday, just as Charles—who is currently undergoing cancer treatment—departed for Italy, sparking speculation over whether the two might have a rare meeting.

Also Read: ‘Nonaligned Nations Like India’: JPMorgan CEO Warns of Economic Turmoil Over Trump’s Tariffs, Suggests Closer Ties with New Delhi