Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Explained: Why Prince Harry Has Taken UK Government To Court Over His UK Security Detail

Explained: Why Prince Harry Has Taken UK Government To Court Over His UK Security Detail

Prince Harry is back in court, reigniting his battle over security rights after stepping down as a working royal. Arguing that the government’s decision exposes his family to serious threats, he’s fighting for the protection he believes he never stopped needing.

Explained: Why Prince Harry Has Taken UK Government To Court Over His UK Security Detail

Prince Harry challenges the UK government’s decision to strip his security, arguing it puts his family at risk amid ongoing threats.


Prince Harry is back in court, challenging the British government’s decision to strip him of his publicly funded security detail. The Duke of Sussex is appealing the move, arguing that it exposes him and his family to heightened risks, particularly given the threats they face.

Security Downgrade After Stepping Back from Royal Duties

In February 2020, following his decision to step down as a full-time working royal and relocate to the United States with his wife, Meghan, the British government altered Harry’s security arrangements. Instead of receiving round-the-clock protection, his security was determined on a case-by-case basis.

The prince contends that the body responsible for royal protection did not follow its own rules in making this decision. His legal team argues that his family remains under persistent threats, particularly due to racially charged abuse directed at Meghan from segments of the public and media.

“Security Risk at Birth, for Life,” Prince Harry Council

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” an unnamed legal representative stated earlier. “He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite these risks, the High Court previously ruled in February 2023 that the government’s decision to downgrade his security was neither irrational nor procedurally unfair. Initially denied the right to appeal in April 2023, Harry later overturned this decision in the summer, allowing the current case to move forward.

A Panel of Judges to Decide The Case Of Prince Harry

In a related legal battle, Harry also attempted to personally fund police protection while in the UK, but the government denied this request. Officials stated that Metropolitan Police services are not available for private hire, reinforcing the argument that royal security decisions remain at the state’s discretion.

This week’s hearing, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, is being overseen by three judges—Lord Justice Bean, Lord Justice Edis, and Sir Geoffrey Vos. Representing Prince Harry are lawyers Shaheed Fatima KC and Jason Pobjoy KC.

One of Multiple Legal Battles

This case is just one of several legal fights involving Prince Harry. In January, British tabloid publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), which owns The Sun, agreed to pay substantial damages after admitting that its staff had unlawfully obtained private information about Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, between 1996 and 2011.

Additionally, Harry is part of a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which owns The Daily Mail, over alleged unlawful information gathering. That case is set to go to trial next year. In 2023, he withdrew a libel lawsuit against ANL over its coverage of his security battle but successfully won a separate phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers, securing a settlement of £140,600 ($179,350).

Strained Royal Relations Amid Legal Fights

Beyond the courtroom, Harry’s relationship with the royal family remains complicated. Since stepping away from royal duties, his ties with his father, King Charles III, have been the subject of public scrutiny. He arrived in the UK on Sunday, just as Charles—who is currently undergoing cancer treatment—departed for Italy, sparking speculation over whether the two might have a rare meeting.

Also Read: ‘Nonaligned Nations Like India’: JPMorgan CEO Warns of Economic Turmoil Over Trump’s Tariffs, Suggests Closer Ties with New Delhi

Filed under

Prince Harry court case

South Korea’s military

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line
newsx

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste
newsx

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas
newsx

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In...
Ukraine confirms cross-bo

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region
newsx

Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In The Ring

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In...

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Entertainment

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank