Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, arrived in India on Thursday under the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to media reports, he has been taken to Delhi’s Tihar Jail under a high-security cover. His extradition marks a significant development in India’s ongoing investigations into the 2008 attacks.

Heightened Security in Delhi Amid Rana’s Arrival

Security measures have been intensified in multiple locations across Delhi, particularly outside the Patiala House Court, where Rana is expected to be produced soon. An official, quoted by news agency PTI, stated, “Personnel from paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the court, and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident.”

A report by The Economic Times mentioned that Indian authorities plan to conduct a detailed and prolonged interrogation of Rana. High-ranking officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, held a meeting on Wednesday evening to finalize security and questioning strategies for his arrival.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, reports suggest that Rana’s remand proceedings may be held behind closed doors.

The Challenge of Interrogating Tahawwur Rana

A senior officer quoted by The Times of India remarked, “He has already been probed extensively, and cracking him will not be an easy task. He would know where to mislead us and create smokescreens. This will be time-consuming.”

A special interrogation team has been assigned to question Rana. This team comprises officers from the NIA, two intelligence agencies, and forensic psychologists trained in counter-terrorism and criminal behavior. Their objective is to uncover the masterminds and support networks behind the 26/11 attacks.

What Do Indian Investigators Hope to Learn?

With Rana now in India, investigative agencies hope to extract crucial intelligence regarding the ties between Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, and other entities involved in orchestrating the 2008 attacks.

Authorities are particularly keen on gaining insights into the roles played by top terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, and Illyas Kashmiri—figures who remain at large and are believed to be under the protection of the Pakistani establishment.

Tahawwur Rana’s Role in the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national, was a close associate of David Coleman Headley (alias Daood Gilani), a U.S. citizen and one of the key conspirators behind the attacks. He is accused of facilitating Headley’s reconnaissance missions in Mumbai and assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in planning the attack.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists carried out a coordinated assault at several iconic locations in Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Nariman House, and Cama and Albless Hospital. The siege lasted over 60 hours and resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including six Americans.

In 2013, Rana was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the United States. His extradition to India comes 17 years after the deadly attack.

U.S. authorities transferred Rana’s custody to a special NIA team in California on April 8, 2025. The team accompanied him on an Indian aircraft back to Delhi, where he landed on Thursday.

What Happens Next?

Upon arrival, Tahawwur Rana was immediately taken to the NIA headquarters for questioning. Security has also been increased outside the Patiala House Court, where he is expected to be produced before an NIA judge on April 10.

The Union Home Ministry has appointed advocate Narender Mann as the special public prosecutor to oversee the trial related to the NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI (Mumbai attacks) for a three-year period.

Beyond his role in the 26/11 attacks, Rana is also wanted for allegedly plotting attacks on the National Defence College and Chabad House, a Jewish outreach center in Mumbai.

Will This Impact the David Headley Case?

Rana is expected to be placed in a high-security ward at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Prison authorities have confirmed that necessary preparations have been made for his incarceration.

David Headley, who pleaded guilty to conspiring in the Mumbai attacks, is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the U.S. While India continues to push for his extradition, U.S. authorities have refused, citing his immediate guilty plea as a factor in their decision.

Former Union Home Secretary G.K. Pillai commented on Rana’s extradition, saying, “He had a small role to play, more of a passive role in providing the legal cover for Headley to be able to come to India. His role was setting up the immigration office in Mumbai and employing Headley, and it was during these trips that the latter identified the place of landing of the boat carrying the terrorists. He had done physical reconnaissance of all these places and passed on the information to the ISI.”

