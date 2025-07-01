Live Tv
Explained: Why Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Was Suspended, Making Her Second Leader Ousted In Less Than A Year

Explained: Why Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Was Suspended, Making Her Second Leader Ousted In Less Than A Year

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended by the Constitutional Court in a 7-2 ruling over an ethics violation case. The move follows backlash over a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen amid a tense border standoff. Shinawatra is the second Thai PM to be suspended in less than a year for breaching constitutional ethics.

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended over ethics case, becoming 2nd leader ousted.
Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended over ethics case, becoming 2nd leader ousted. Photo/X.

July 1, 2025 16:17:18 IST

The Constitutional Court of Thailand on Tuesday suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The PM was facing charges  in an ethics violation case.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra. was facing protests over her leaked phone call recording with a former Cambodian leader. The Thai leader was heard speaking to the former Cambodian leader Hun Sen the same day when the countires were fighting on the border.

Thailand Constitutional Court Votes 7-2, Suspends Paetongtarn Shinawatra

The constitutional court of Thailand voted 7 to 2 resulting in suspension of the Thai leader. Just before the court ruling,Shinawatra had decided to keep cultural ministry with herself.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the second Thai prime minister who has been suspended in less than a year for ethics violationsr. Shinawatra became the Thai PM after former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was suspended by the court for ethics violation.

Why Was Paetongtarn Shinawatra Suspended? 

Paetongtarn Shinawatra 38, was facing protests over the past few weeks after a call with Hun Sen.

In the leaked call recording, Shinawatra was heard reffering Sen as ‘uncle’. Prime Minister told Hun Sen that if there was anything he wanted, she would “take care of it.” The phone call was leaked at a time when the two neighbouring countries were involved in a border dispute.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Apologizes

Hun Sen is the father of current Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Manet had earlier called for a leadership change in Thailand stating he was doubtful of Paetongtarn’s ability.

As soon as the call was leaked, a coalition partner Bhumjaithai party, withdrew the support. The Bhumjaithai party, stated that Shinawatra’s call with the Cambodian leader undermined the ‘country, people and army lost its dignity.’

After the largescale protests, Shinawatra, apologised for the phone call. PM in her apology said that she wil fully cooperation with the legal process. However, PM refused to leave the post.

Former PM Srettha Thavisin Suspended Before Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Shinawatra is the second PM who was suspended n an ethics violation case. Earlier former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was also suspended by the Constitutional Court.

Thavisin guilty of violating the Constitution in 2024. Thai Constitutional Court suspennded Thavisin for appointing Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister.

40 senators filed a petition before the court.Senators blamed that the frmer Thai PM had violated the constitution by appointing Pichit as the minister of the Prime Minister’s office. Pichit was a former lawyer for Thaksin with a criminal past.

Pichit had served as a lawyer for Thaksin during the “lunchbox cash” scanda ands found guilty of attempting to bribe the Supreme Court.  Pichit was sentenced to six months in prison.

The court stripped Thaksin of his premiership status. Thaksinwas asked to immediately resign as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Court ruled against Thaksin 5 to 4 in favour of suspending the leader.

