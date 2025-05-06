A high-stakes meeting is set for Tuesday between President Trump & Canadian PM Mark Carney at the White House amid escalating trade tensions.

A high-stakes meeting is set for Tuesday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, amid escalating trade tensions

A high-stakes meeting is set for Tuesday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, amid escalating trade tensions, CNN reported. Here’s what to expect:

What Sparked the Tensions?

The roots of this clash trace back to Trump’s decision earlier this year to impose sweeping tariffs on key imports from Canada and Mexico. A 25% tariff, initially applied across the board in March, was briefly suspended after both countries pledged action on fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. But tariffs remain on all imports deemed non-compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)—the trade deal Trump brokered in his first term to replace NAFTA.

In addition to these penalties, Trump also announced further 25% tariffs on cars, auto parts, steel, and aluminium — all of which deeply affect Canadian exports.

How Did Canada Respond?

In retaliation, the Carney-led Liberal government imposed its own 25% tariffs on approximately C$60 billion (US$44 billion) worth of American goods, including cars and metals. That economic pushback has also been matched by symbolic defiance from the new Canadian leadership.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a pointed post-election speech, Prime Minister Carney reportedly said, “We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons.”

Economic Fallout on Both Sides

The trade war is already taking a visible toll. According to CNN, Canadian tariffs are reshaping consumer choices — from Ontario-sourced meats replacing U.S. pepperoni to Canadian sparkling water edging out Coca-Cola. The economic ripple effects go beyond groceries: General Motors CEO Mary Barra told CNN that tariffs are expected to cost the automaker $4–$5 billion this year.

According to CNN, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book noted a slump in cross-border tourism and business in regions like Northern Washington and Southern California, which typically see high traffic from Canadian visitors.

What’s at Stake in the Trump-Carney Meeting?

With Canada being the second-largest U.S. trading partner and the top destination for U.S. exports, this relationship is crucial. In 2024 alone, the U.S. exported $349.4 billion worth of goods to Canada, including energy and cars, the report said. Conversely, the U.S. consumes over 80% of Canada’s softwood lumber exports.

But now, that partnership is under strain. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently said, “A deal with Canada is possible but would be very complex”, as reported by CNN.

ALSO READ: Far-Right AfD Calls for Snap Elections as Merz Falters in First Vote for German Chancellorship