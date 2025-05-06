Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump, Carney Meet at White House Amid US-Canada Trade Tensions – Here’s What to Expect

Trump, Carney Meet at White House Amid US-Canada Trade Tensions – Here’s What to Expect

A high-stakes meeting is set for Tuesday between President Trump & Canadian PM Mark Carney at the White House amid escalating trade tensions.

Trump, Carney Meet at White House Amid US-Canada Trade Tensions – Here’s What to Expect

A high-stakes meeting is set for Tuesday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, amid escalating trade tensions


A high-stakes meeting is set for Tuesday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, amid escalating trade tensions, CNN reported. Here’s what to expect:

What Sparked the Tensions?

The roots of this clash trace back to Trump’s decision earlier this year to impose sweeping tariffs on key imports from Canada and Mexico. A 25% tariff, initially applied across the board in March, was briefly suspended after both countries pledged action on fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. But tariffs remain on all imports deemed non-compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)—the trade deal Trump brokered in his first term to replace NAFTA.

In addition to these penalties, Trump also announced further 25% tariffs on cars, auto parts, steel, and aluminium — all of which deeply affect Canadian exports.

How Did Canada Respond?

In retaliation, the Carney-led Liberal government imposed its own 25% tariffs on approximately C$60 billion (US$44 billion) worth of American goods, including cars and metals. That economic pushback has also been matched by symbolic defiance from the new Canadian leadership.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a pointed post-election speech, Prime Minister Carney reportedly said, “We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons.”

Economic Fallout on Both Sides

The trade war is already taking a visible toll. According to CNN, Canadian tariffs are reshaping consumer choices — from Ontario-sourced meats replacing U.S. pepperoni to Canadian sparkling water edging out Coca-Cola. The economic ripple effects go beyond groceries: General Motors CEO Mary Barra told CNN that tariffs are expected to cost the automaker $4–$5 billion this year.

According to CNN, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book noted a slump in cross-border tourism and business in regions like Northern Washington and Southern California, which typically see high traffic from Canadian visitors.

What’s at Stake in the Trump-Carney Meeting?

With Canada being the second-largest U.S. trading partner and the top destination for U.S. exports, this relationship is crucial. In 2024 alone, the U.S. exported $349.4 billion worth of goods to Canada, including energy and cars, the report said. Conversely, the U.S. consumes over 80% of Canada’s softwood lumber exports.

But now, that partnership is under strain. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently said, “A deal with Canada is possible but would be very complex”, as reported by CNN.

 ALSO READ: Far-Right AfD Calls for Snap Elections as Merz Falters in First Vote for German Chancellorship

Filed under

donald trump Mark Carney Trump-Carney Meeting US-Canada Trade ties

Shashi Tharoor highlights

‘Pakistan Thought It Had an Advantage, But Faced Tough Questions On LeT’: Shashi Tharoor On...
India has surpassed Japan

With A GDP Of $4.187 Trillion, India Officially Overtakes Japan To Become Fourth Largest Economy...
Cleric Abdul Aziz Ghazi c

Who Is Abdul Aziz Ghazi? The Pakistani Cleric Who Says A War with India Wouldn’t...
newsx

What Is A Nationwide Security Mock Drill And What To Expect On May 7 Across...
A high-stakes meeting is

Trump, Carney Meet at White House Amid US-Canada Trade Tensions – Here’s What to Expect
Balvinder Singh Sahni

Who Is Balvinder Singh Sahni? Indian-Origin Businessman Jailed For Five Years In Dubai For Money...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Pakistan Thought It Had an Advantage, But Faced Tough Questions On LeT’: Shashi Tharoor On UNSC Closed-Door Meeting

‘Pakistan Thought It Had an Advantage, But Faced Tough Questions On LeT’: Shashi Tharoor On...

With A GDP Of $4.187 Trillion, India Officially Overtakes Japan To Become Fourth Largest Economy Of The World

With A GDP Of $4.187 Trillion, India Officially Overtakes Japan To Become Fourth Largest Economy...

Who Is Abdul Aziz Ghazi? The Pakistani Cleric Who Says A War with India Wouldn’t Be Islamic

Who Is Abdul Aziz Ghazi? The Pakistani Cleric Who Says A War with India Wouldn’t...

What Is A Nationwide Security Mock Drill And What To Expect On May 7 Across India?

What Is A Nationwide Security Mock Drill And What To Expect On May 7 Across...

Who Is Balvinder Singh Sahni? Indian-Origin Businessman Jailed For Five Years In Dubai For Money Laundering

Who Is Balvinder Singh Sahni? Indian-Origin Businessman Jailed For Five Years In Dubai For Money...

Entertainment

Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened

Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as ‘2 Kaudi Ke Jokers’

After Labeling Virat Kohli ‘Not a Good Human Being,’ Rahul Vaidya Mocks His Fans as

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in Vanity Van

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And Gets Trolled

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media