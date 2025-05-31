Explained: Why Trump’s Mass Federal Firings Remain on Hold After Appeals Court Ruling

The court ruled against the Trump administration’s request to immediately reinstate mass layoffs across federal agencies.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday evening ruled against the Trump administration’s request to immediately reinstate mass layoffs — or reductions in force (RIFs)—across more than a dozen federal agencies, CNN reported.

This decision keeps in place a May 9 order by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, which temporarily blocked the firings, stating that such a dramatic reorganisation of the federal workforce requires congressional approval.

The ruling is a significant setback for President Donald Trump’s efforts to rapidly downsize the federal government through an executive order issued in February.

What Was Trump Trying to Do?

Trump’s executive order aimed to restructure and shrink the federal government by ordering large-scale layoffs at virtually every Cabinet-level agency, including Defense, State, Homeland Security, Justice, and Health and Human Services, as reported by CNN.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) were tasked with overseeing and enforcing the directive. These agencies asked all departments to submit implementation plans. However, according to the challengers, less drastic layoff proposals were vetoed, effectively centralising the decision-making process at OMB and OPM, bypassing legal constraints, the report said.

What Did the Court Say?

In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court ruled that Trump’s order “far exceeds the President’s supervisory powers under the Constitution.”

Writing for the majority, Senior Circuit Judge William Fletcher, a Clinton appointee, stated, “The kind of reorganization contemplated by the Order has long been subject to Congressional approval,” per CNN.

Fletcher was joined by Circuit Judge Lucy Koh, a Biden appointee. The dissent came from Circuit Judge Consuelo María Callahan, a George W. Bush appointee, who wrote, “The President has the right to direct agencies and OMB and OPM to guide them to exercise their statutory authority to lawfully conduct RIFs.”

The court concluded that the plaintiffs — federal employee unions, local governments and advocacy groups — are likely to succeed in proving that the mass layoffs are unlawful, the report said. It also reportedly found the administration failed to meet legal standards justifying an emergency override of the lower court’s block.

What Is the Trump Administration Saying?

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told CNN, “A single judge is attempting to unconstitutionally seize the power of hiring and firing from the Executive Branch. The President has the authority to exercise the power of the entire executive branch—singular district court judges cannot abuse the power of the entire judiciary to thwart the President’s agenda.”

The administration previously sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court, though that effort stalled. Officials now expect the issue to return to the high court.

What Happens Next?

The ruling means the mass layoffs remain paused as the legal challenge continues. The court reaffirmed that while agencies themselves can conduct layoffs under existing congressional authority, the President cannot unilaterally initiate sweeping reductions without legislative approval.

The coalition challenging the plan welcomed the decision, reportedly saying, “We are gratified by the court’s decision today to allow the pause of these harmful actions to endure while our case proceeds.”

