Explained: Why Trump’s Upcoming Visit to the Gulf Has Israel Concerned

U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the Gulf, which notably bypasses Israel, has triggered fresh anxieties amongst several Israelis about their standing in Washington’s strategic priorities, Reuters reported on Monday. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening and why it matters.

What’s causing the current concern in Israel?

Trump’s decision to skip Israel during his Middle East tour — which includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — has raised eyebrows in Jerusalem, the report said, adding that the move follows a string of developments that have unsettled Israeli officials:

U.S. talks with Hamas led to the pending release of U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, but they excluded Israel from the negotiation process. The announcement came just after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an expanded military operation in Gaza.

Trump suddenly halted U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, days after a Houthi missile struck near Israel’s main international airport.

According to the Reuters report, these decisions have been interpreted by many in Israel as signs that U.S. priorities may be shifting away from traditional support for Israel.

How have Israeli officials reacted?

Reports of unease growing behind the scenes within the Israeli government have emerged. One unnamed senior official in Netanyahu’s inner circle told Reuters there was “chaos” in the Trump administration, adding that “everything depended on what the president decided at any given moment.” Sometimes that helped Israel, the official reportedly said, “and sometimes it did not.”

Another official reportedly described the Houthi decision as “kind of an embarrassment.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday, “We coordinate. It doesn’t mean you must fully agree 100% on every issue… The U.S. is a sovereign state. Israel is a sovereign state. But I believe we have a very, very big common ground of positions with this administration, more than in the past,” as reported by Reuters.

What’s at stake for Israel?

Trump’s moves, analysts say, have seemingly widened the gap between Israeli and U.S. priorities on key regional issues. Beyond the immediate concerns about Gaza and Houthi missiles, several long-term strategic goals also appear in limbo:

Saudi-Israel normalisation: A key Israeli objective — bringing Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords — appears to have been shelved, for now. According to Reuters, the U.S. is no longer insisting on normalisation as a prerequisite for nuclear talks with Riyadh.

A key Israeli objective — bringing Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords — appears to have been shelved, for now. According to Reuters, the U.S. is no longer insisting on normalisation as a prerequisite for nuclear talks with Riyadh. Iran nuclear negotiations: Quiet U.S. discussions with Tehran on its nuclear program continue to rattle Israel, especially if they undercut the threat of Israeli military action against Iran.

One Israeli official summed it up, reportedly saying, “But we don’t have a choice.”

How is the Israeli public responding?

Reports suggest that there is growing public frustration in Israel over the perception that the U.S. is now making major policy decisions that affect Israel without consulting or even notifying it.

Tel Aviv pensioner Jack Gottlieb told Reuters, “There’s just no leadership now… Right now, it’s every man for himself.”

What does the U.S. say?

The U.S. has pushed back on suggestions that it’s distancing itself from Israel. “The president has been consistent in his support and his partnership and I have no reason to believe that that won’t continue,” Reuters quoted U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee as saying.

“That word [‘ironclad’] is still operative,” he reportedly said, referring to the oft-used descriptor of U.S.-Israel ties.

