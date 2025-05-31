Explained: Why US Companies Returning to Russia After the Ukraine War Isn’t So Simple

Trump has floated the idea of restarting large-scale US-Russia trade after a peace deal in Ukraine, with Putin echoing a similar sentiment.

President Donald Trump has floated the idea of restarting large-scale US-Russia trade after a future peace deal in Ukraine, The Associated Press reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed a similar sentiment, suggesting foreign companies might be welcomed back. “Russia wants to do large-scale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over, and I agree,” Trump said in a statement after speaking with Putin. “Its potential is UNLIMITED.”

Trump and Putin Talk Trade, But Reality Is Complicated

However, escalating Russian military actions, including drone and missile strikes on Kyiv, prompted Trump to walk back his remarks, calling Putin “absolutely crazy” and threatening new sanctions. Both leaders’ shifting tones point toward deep uncertainty surrounding postwar business relations.

A Frozen Business Environment

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of major foreign companies — including Coca-Cola, Nike, Starbucks, ExxonMobil and Ford—have exited the Russian market. They either sold assets at steep losses or were forced out under Kremlin pressure, as reported by the AP.

“There’s no specific evidence of any one company saying that they are ready to come back,” Chris Weafer, CEO of Macro-Advisory Ltd., told AP. “It’s all at the political narrative level.”

Russia now classifies over 50 nations, including the US, as “unfriendly states,” imposing tough restrictions on business operations, the report said. Companies that left faced government takeovers, lost control over assets, and had their board votes disregarded.

Putin’s Rhetoric Toward Western Tech

On May 26, during Russian Entrepreneurs Day, Putin openly targetted US tech firms: “We need to strangle them,” he said, referencing Zoom and Microsoft, AP reported. “After all, they are trying to strangle us.”

He claimed Western firms had once benefitted from favourable business conditions in Russia but turned hostile post-invasion. Putin also promised support for Vkusno-i Tochka (Tasty-period), the local brand that replaced McDonald’s, if the US company ever tried to return.

McDonald’s reiterated its 2022 position that “ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable.”

No Real Business Upside

Russia’s economic outlook appears bleak. “Russia has one of the lowest projected long-term growth rates and one of the highest levels of country risk in the world. Only Belarus offers an equally lousy combination,” AP quoted Heli Simola, senior economist at the Bank of Finland, as saying.

Military production is one of the few growing sectors — and U.S. firms are unlikely to engage with the Russian defense industry. Elina Ribakova of the Bruegel institute told AP, “It’s not clear where exactly one could plug in and expect outsize returns that would compensate for this negative investment environment.”

According to the report, companies like Renault and Ford left with agreements that could, theoretically, allow them to buy back stakes later. But experts cited by AP say that legal uncertainties in Russia make those deals highly unreliable. “There’s a lot of uncertainty as to how those buyback auctions will be enforced, Weafer reportedly said.

What About Oil and Gas?

Oil giants like ExxonMobil suffered major losses, with Exxon writing off $3.4 billion after being pushed out of the Sakhalin project, as reported by AP. While Russia still holds vast reserves, its major oil companies now rely less on Western partnerships. Smaller oil field service firms may be interested but would face stringent new requirements.

Some Companies Never Left

According to the Kyiv School of Economics cited by The Associated Press:

2,329 foreign firms are still operating in Russia (mostly from non-Western countries).

are still operating in Russia (mostly from non-Western countries). 1,344 are in the process of leaving.

are in the process of leaving. 494 have exited completely.

Yale’s Chief Executive Leadership Institute lists around two dozen U.S. companies still doing business in Russia, with another hundred scaling back.

Sanctions Complications Persist

Even if the U.S. dropped sanctions post-peace deal, European Union sanctions are likely to remain. These complicate compliance for global firms. U.S. restrictions are particularly feared due to their reach into the global banking system. EU measures are layered and continuously evolving, making any return to Russia highly fraught.