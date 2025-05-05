Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described his recent call with U.S. President Donald Trump as “warm and positive”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described his recent call with U.S. President Donald Trump as “warm and positive,” even as the two allies face new friction over trade tariffs and continue to navigate the AUKUS defence pact, Reuters reported on Monday.

What happened during the Albanese-Trump phone call?

Fresh off a surprise re-election win, Prime Minister Albanese revealed on Monday that he had spoken with President Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including tariffs and security cooperation under the AUKUS agreement. “I had a warm and positive conversation with President Trump … and I thank him for his very warm message of congratulations,” Albanese said during a media briefing, according to Reuters.

“We talked about how AUKUS and tariffs will continue to engage; we will engage with each other on a face-to-face basis at some time in the future.”

Why does this matter?

The call comes at a time when trade tensions between the two countries are simmering. In April, the U.S. imposed a 10% tariff on Australian goods — a move that surprised Canberra. Albanese previously described the tariff as “not the act of a friend.” Despite the U.S. enjoying a trade surplus with Australia, Trump’s tariff move has reportedly rattled Australian officials and markets, raising concerns about the future of economic cooperation between the two countries.

What’s the status of AUKUS?

Under AUKUS — the trilateral defence pact between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom — Australia plans to spend A$368 billion ($238 billion USD) over 30 years to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, Reuters reported.

According to the report, this remains Australia’s most expensive defence project to this date.

How did this play into the Australian election?

Albanese’s re-election marks the first time in two decades that a sitting Australian prime minister has secured a second consecutive term. His Labor Party is currently leading in 85 of 150 lower house seats, Reuters reported, citing vote tallies as of Monday, though final results in several close contests are still pending.

Cost-of-living issues and Trump’s unpredictable trade policies played a key role in voter concerns. One poll cited by Reuters found that 48% of voters ranked Trump’s global impact — including his tariff threats — among their top five election issues. “We would never have thought we would have had the fallout with Trump on … tariffs,” opposition lawmaker Jason Wood told ABC Radio.

What did Trump say?

Trump, for his part, said he wasn’t familiar with the details of the Australian election but spoke positively of Albanese. “I don’t know anything about the election other than the man that won, he’s very good,” Trump told reporters, per Reuters.

“Albanese I’m very friendly with … I can only say that he’s been very, very nice to me, very respectful to me.”

