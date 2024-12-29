Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

While summer is the peak tourist season in Europe, it often comes with crowds, high prices, and the discomfort of sweltering heat. This year, protests against overtourism in Barcelona and Mallorca, wildfires in Greece, and congestion in cities like Rome and Florence highlight the downsides of summer travel.

Discovering the Shoulder Season

For those seeking a more serene experience, Europe’s shoulder season, which spans from mid-October to mid-December, offers a refreshing alternative. This period features fewer crowds, milder temperatures, and significant savings on both airfare and accommodations.

Significant Price Drops

Travel economist Hayley Berg notes, “The cheapest time to fly to Europe is typically from about the middle point of October to the middle point of December.” During these weeks, airfare is generally around 40% lower than during the peak summer months. Current data reveals that flights from the U.S. to Europe between October 20 and December 8 average between $560 and $630—9% lower than last year and 5% lower than in 2019.

Hotel prices also see a substantial drop during this time. Average nightly rates in top European cities can decrease by 27% in December compared to June, making luxury stays more accessible.

Thanksgiving: A Unique Opportunity

For Americans, traveling over Thanksgiving can be particularly advantageous, as many focus on domestic travel. Katy Nastro from a travel site suggests that international flights to Europe become cheaper during this period. She emphasizes that the week after Thanksgiving is an excellent time for travelers looking to avoid the holiday rush and secure better deals.

A Shift in Travel Patterns

Jack Ezon, founder of EMBARK Beyond, reports a notable shift in travel preferences, with a 22% increase in clients opting for shoulder season travel rather than summer vacations. He attributes this change to rising summer temperatures, higher prices, and the challenges of overtourism.

Popular destinations such as Madrid, Barcelona, and Ireland shine during the autumn months, offering comfortable weather and avoiding the summer crowds. Monaco, known for its year-round appeal, also welcomes travelers with mild conditions and excellent dining options.

While cities like London, Paris, and Rome remain in demand, emerging destinations such as Marseille, Cyprus, and Denmark’s Faroe Islands are gaining traction among travelers. These locations offer unique experiences and lower airfare costs.

Enjoying Cultural Festivities

Traveling during the shoulder season allows visitors to enjoy local cultural events and culinary delights. In regions like Tuscany, autumn heralds the truffle season, while Germany and France unveil their famous Christmas markets.

Dates to Keep in Mind

Those considering a trip to Europe should note that flying on Thanksgiving Day can offer a less crowded airport experience. Additionally, prices for accommodations drop significantly as winter approaches.

For those unable to travel before the holidays, marking December 3 for Travel Deal Tuesday can be beneficial. This day often features significant discounts on international travel, making it an ideal time to plan future trips.

