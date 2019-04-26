Explosion at Tata Steelworks plant in UK's Port Talbot: The South Wales Police is currently in attendance with emergency service colleagues from the fire and rescue and ambulance service at the accident site at Port Talbot. The police said it received calls at 3.35 am regarding the explosion.

Explosion at Tata Steelworks plant in UK’s Port Talbot: At least two persons were injured after an explosion rocked the ATA Steelworks plant in the United Kingdom’s Port Talbot, reports said. Fire at Tata Steel Works has now been extinguished. The South Wales Police is currently in attendance with emergency service colleagues from the fire and rescue and ambulance service at the accident site at Port Talbot. The police said it received calls at 3.35 am regarding the explosion. The explosion came from a train used to carry molten metal, reports said.

South Wales Police department, United Kingdom, tweeted that they were aware of an incident in TATA Steelworks plant, Port Talbot. The police have asked the people to avoid the area at this point in time. The police said the injured are being treated for a minor injury and there was no concern regarding hazardous effects from the smoke from the fire while the M4 Motorway remains open. Locals said their houses shook with the force of blasts at the Tata Steel site in Port Talbot.



Tata spokesman Damien Brook told an international news channel that there were no major injuries and all personnel have been accounted for.

Tata Sons had acquired the Corus Group which was formed through the merger of Koninklijke Hoogovens and British Steel plc in 2007 and renamed Tata Steel Europe in September 2010.

Ratan Tata was hailed as the saviour of the UK steel industry after the Tata Group announced a 10-year commitment of one billion pounds investment to save thousands of jobs for its embattled steelworks in the UK in 2016. Nearly 11,000 British workers at Tata Steel rejoiced after Tata promised no job cuts for five years and to pump 1 billion pounds into its UK plants over 10 years. Tata Sons had also indicated that it would not take any dividends from its British plants until their profit tops 200 million pounds a year.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App