Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Explosion At Ukraine Army Recruitment Centre Claims Perpetrator’s Life

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an explosion at an army recruitment centre in western Ukraine claimed the life of the perpetrator.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Explosion At Ukraine Army Recruitment Centre Claims Perpetrator’s Life


In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an explosion at an army recruitment centre in western Ukraine claimed the life of the perpetrator. Officials revealed that this was the ninth such attack on draft offices in 2025, highlighting rising tensions over the country’s divisive mobilisation efforts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russian Connection Alleged

According to Ukrainian police, the individual who perished in the explosion was allegedly recruited by Russian agents. Sergiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration, confirmed that the blast occurred at the Kamianets-Podilsky district recruitment centre.

“An explosion occurred on the territory of the Kamianets-Podilsky district territorial centre for recruitment and social support,” Tyurin stated. Four others were injured in the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Destabilisation Attempts by Russia

Ukraine’s police chief, Ivan Vygivsky, accused Russia of orchestrating the attack to create societal unrest and foster negative perceptions of the nation’s security forces. “The attack was orchestrated by Russia to destabilise the situation and create a negative attitude towards the security and defence forces in our country,” Vygivsky told local media.

Previous Attacks and Arrests

The police noted that perpetrators of all nine attacks this year had been apprehended. In collaboration with Ukraine’s Security Service, authorities recently detained three men suspected of targeting a recruitment centre in Pavlograd, allegedly under Russian orders.

“The offenders were recruited via messenger and promised a monetary reward for committing the crime in Pavlograd,” police disclosed. “On the instructions of their Russian handler, the traitors manufactured explosives and detonated them near the designated target.”

Efforts to mobilise men for the war have led to rare but significant attacks on recruitment centres in both Ukraine and Russia. Similar incidents have been reported since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a controversial mobilisation drive in September 2022.

Recent Violent Incidents

On Saturday, a blast at a draft centre in Rivne, northwest Ukraine, resulted in the death of another perpetrator and injuries to six others. Additionally, in a separate incident on the same day, a man armed with a hunting rifle fatally shot a Ukrainian army recruitment soldier and fled with a conscript before being captured by authorities.

The spate of attacks underscores the challenges faced by Ukraine as it seeks to maintain its defence efforts amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Read More : US Allies Anticipate Trump’s Peace Plan For Ukraine At Munich Security Conference

Filed under

Ukraine Army

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Judge Halts Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order, Citing ‘Irreparable Harm’

US Judge Halts Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order, Citing ‘Irreparable Harm’

Argentina Follows U.S. Lead In WHO Withdrawal, Citing Pandemic Mismanagement

Argentina Follows U.S. Lead In WHO Withdrawal, Citing Pandemic Mismanagement

Trump Proposes Gaza Takeover To Transform It Into ‘Middle East Riviera’

Trump Proposes Gaza Takeover To Transform It Into ‘Middle East Riviera’

Israel Announces Boycott Of UN Human Rights Council, Citing Anti-Semitism

Israel Announces Boycott Of UN Human Rights Council, Citing Anti-Semitism

Bangladeshi Protesters Attempt To Demolish Former Home Of Sheikh Hasina’s Father

Bangladeshi Protesters Attempt To Demolish Former Home Of Sheikh Hasina’s Father

Entertainment

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The Big Screen

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The Movie

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox