In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an explosion at an army recruitment centre in western Ukraine claimed the life of the perpetrator. Officials revealed that this was the ninth such attack on draft offices in 2025, highlighting rising tensions over the country’s divisive mobilisation efforts.

Russian Connection Alleged

According to Ukrainian police, the individual who perished in the explosion was allegedly recruited by Russian agents. Sergiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration, confirmed that the blast occurred at the Kamianets-Podilsky district recruitment centre.

“An explosion occurred on the territory of the Kamianets-Podilsky district territorial centre for recruitment and social support,” Tyurin stated. Four others were injured in the incident.

Destabilisation Attempts by Russia

Ukraine’s police chief, Ivan Vygivsky, accused Russia of orchestrating the attack to create societal unrest and foster negative perceptions of the nation’s security forces. “The attack was orchestrated by Russia to destabilise the situation and create a negative attitude towards the security and defence forces in our country,” Vygivsky told local media.

Previous Attacks and Arrests

The police noted that perpetrators of all nine attacks this year had been apprehended. In collaboration with Ukraine’s Security Service, authorities recently detained three men suspected of targeting a recruitment centre in Pavlograd, allegedly under Russian orders.

“The offenders were recruited via messenger and promised a monetary reward for committing the crime in Pavlograd,” police disclosed. “On the instructions of their Russian handler, the traitors manufactured explosives and detonated them near the designated target.”

Efforts to mobilise men for the war have led to rare but significant attacks on recruitment centres in both Ukraine and Russia. Similar incidents have been reported since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a controversial mobilisation drive in September 2022.

Recent Violent Incidents

On Saturday, a blast at a draft centre in Rivne, northwest Ukraine, resulted in the death of another perpetrator and injuries to six others. Additionally, in a separate incident on the same day, a man armed with a hunting rifle fatally shot a Ukrainian army recruitment soldier and fled with a conscript before being captured by authorities.

The spate of attacks underscores the challenges faced by Ukraine as it seeks to maintain its defence efforts amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

