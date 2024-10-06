Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Explosion reported near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi

Authorities have confirmed that the blast took place at a signal close to the airport, though the exact nature and cause of the explosion are still being investigated.

Explosion reported near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi

A significant explosion occurred near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, causing injuries and extensive damage on Sunday, according to ARY News. Authorities have confirmed that the blast took place at a signal close to the airport, though the exact nature and cause of the explosion are still being investigated. Initial reports indicate that the explosion may have involved an oil tanker, resulting in injuries to six individuals and damaging four vehicles in the vicinity.

 

Rescue teams have promptly been dispatched to the scene to assist the injured and manage the situation. Emergency services remain on high alert as they work to assess the extent of the damage and the cause of the incident. As the investigation unfolds, officials are expected to provide further updates regarding the circumstances surrounding the explosion. The safety of the area and the wellbeing of citizens remain top priorities as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

