A large explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas has left at least 281 people injured, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing the state media. The blast occurred on Saturday, triggering scenes of chaos and prompting urgent evacuation efforts. While the cause of the explosion was yet to be known, Iranian authorities confirmed that the explosion originated from containers stored in the port’s wharf area.

The explosion, which took place as Iran began its third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, has resulted in significant damage. A local crisis management official told state TV, “The source of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area. We are currently evacuating and transferring the injured to medical centres.”

While the exact number of fatalities remains unknown, multiple reports suggest that at least 281 people were injured. Footage from the scene, shared by the Tasnim news agency, showed men lying on the road receiving medical attention amid scenes of confusion and panic. State TV also reported that efforts to extinguish a significant fire caused by the explosion were underway.

What Caused the Explosion?

While the cause of the explosion was yet to be determined, initial reports suggested negligence in handling flammable materials may have contributed to the incident. Iranian authorities, the report said, pointed to dangerous goods and chemicals likely being stored in the container yard where the explosion took place.

The explosion shattered windows within a several-kilometre radius, and a massive mushroom cloud was visible, Reuters reported, citing online footage. The blast was so powerful that it was heard in Qeshm, a nearby island located approximately 26 kilometres (16 miles) south of Bandar Abbas, the report further said.

Meanwhile, the National Iranian Petroleum Refining and Distribution Company reportedly issued a statement clarifying that the explosion and subsequent fire had no connection to the refineries, fuel tanks, distribution complexes, or oil pipelines operated by the company.