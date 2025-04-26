Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured

A large explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas has left at least 281 people injured.

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured

A large explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas has left at least 281 people injured.


A large explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas has left at least 281 people injured, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing the state media. The blast occurred on Saturday, triggering scenes of chaos and prompting urgent evacuation efforts. While the cause of the explosion was yet to be known, Iranian authorities confirmed that the explosion originated from containers stored in the port’s wharf area.

The explosion, which took place as Iran began its third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, has resulted in significant damage. A local crisis management official told state TV, “The source of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area. We are currently evacuating and transferring the injured to medical centres.”

While the exact number of fatalities remains unknown, multiple reports suggest that at least 281 people were injured. Footage from the scene, shared by the Tasnim news agency, showed men lying on the road receiving medical attention amid scenes of confusion and panic. State TV also reported that efforts to extinguish a significant fire caused by the explosion were underway.

What Caused the Explosion?

While the cause of the explosion was yet to be determined, initial reports suggested negligence in handling flammable materials may have contributed to the incident. Iranian authorities, the report said, pointed to dangerous goods and chemicals likely being stored in the container yard where the explosion took place.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The explosion shattered windows within a several-kilometre radius, and a massive mushroom cloud was visible, Reuters reported, citing online footage. The blast was so powerful that it was heard in Qeshm, a nearby island located approximately 26 kilometres (16 miles) south of Bandar Abbas, the report further said.

Meanwhile, the National Iranian Petroleum Refining and Distribution Company reportedly issued a statement clarifying that the explosion and subsequent fire had no connection to the refineries, fuel tanks, distribution complexes, or oil pipelines operated by the company.

 

Filed under

Bandar Abbas Port Shahid Rajaee Port

newsx

Is A Zero Balance Saving Account The Best Choice For Flexible, Rewarding, And Convenient Banking?
The Canadian government h

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist
A large explosion at Shah

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured
newsx

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s...
Following Pakistan People

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World...
Pope Francis’s coffin a

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is A Zero Balance Saving Account The Best Choice For Flexible, Rewarding, And Convenient Banking?

Is A Zero Balance Saving Account The Best Choice For Flexible, Rewarding, And Convenient Banking?

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s Square

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s...

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World To Have Such Politicians’

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World...

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After