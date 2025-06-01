Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Explosions Caused Deadly Train Crashes in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Russia Says

Russian authorities said on Sunday that explosions led to the collapse of two bridges in the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk, resulting in fatal train derailments, The Guardian reported. At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured in the incidents, which took place late Saturday and overnight near Ukraine’s border.

Bridges Collapse Overnight, Causing Fatal Train Derailments

In Bryansk, a road bridge collapsed onto a railway line while a passenger train en route to Moscow was passing, derailing the train and killing seven people, the report said, adding that a rail bridge in Kursk also fell overnight, derailing a freight train and injuring the driver.

Officials Confirm Explosions Behind Collapses

Videos circulating on social media showed rescuers scrambling over twisted train wreckage in Bryansk as cries of distress were audible. Russian state media reported that investigators are treating the bridge explosions as “acts of terrorism.”

Alexander Bogomaz, Bryansk’s acting governor, told Russia’s public broadcaster, “The bridge was blown up while the Klimovo-Moscow train was passing through with 388 passengers on board.”

He confirmed seven deaths and at least 66 injured, including three children.

According to the report, the train was travelling from the town of Klimovo to Moscow when it collided with the collapsed bridge near a federal highway in Bryansk’s Vygonichskyi district, approximately 100 km from the Ukrainian border.

Kursk Bridge Collapse Injures Freight Train Crew

In the Kursk region, a rail bridge gave way in the Zheleznogorsk district while a freight locomotive was crossing. “Last night … in the Zheleznogorsk district, a bridge collapsed while a freight locomotive was passing. Part of the train fell onto the road below the bridge,” The Guardian quoted Governor Alexander Khinshtein as saying.

One locomotive driver sustained leg injuries, and the entire crew was hospitalized.

Investigation Underway Amid Cross-Border Tensions

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed both bridge collapses resulted from explosions and prosecutors have opened an investigation. Moscow Railways initially cited “illegal interference in the operation of transport” as the cause of the Bryansk crash but later removed this wording from online statements.

Ukraine, often blamed by Moscow for sabotage incidents along the border, did not immediately respond to the latest events.

An AFP reporter at Moscow’s Kievsky railway station observed ambulances preparing to receive injured passengers from the Bryansk derailment. Russia’s emergency ministry dispatched a team to the disaster site, while Russian Railways confirmed that repair trains had been sent to restore the damaged infrastructure.

