Explosive Device Set Off Outside FBI Office; How the Suspect Was Arrested After Attack

An individual has been taken into custody after deploying an incendiary device outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan. According to reports, the incident occurred near 26 Federal Plaza, between Worth Street and Lafayette Street. The building houses the FBI’s New York Field Office, as well as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office and a federal immigration court. Emergency personnel responded quickly to the scene as smoke was seen rising from the sidewalk.

“This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York. The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a statement shared on X. The FBI’s New York Joint Terrorism Task Force has taken over the investigation.

Details of the Attack, FBI Director Reacts

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:30 a.m. when a man allegedly started a small fire and menaced pedestrians with what appeared to be firearms. Witnesses and media footage showed law enforcement officers quickly surrounding and detaining the suspect. According to law enforcement sources, the suspect was pulling a utility cart containing fireworks and a flammable liquid, which triggered the small explosion and subsequent fire. The cart reportedly featured a sign reading “ICE off our streets”. Upon searching the suspect, police recovered realistic-looking airsoft rifles that fire pellets, though no actual shots were fired during the encounter.

Following the arrest, the NYPD Bomb Squad cordoned off the immediate area around the federal immigration court to examine the cart as a safety precaution. Two individuals were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, while another was treated at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

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