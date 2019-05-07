External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed that 5 Indian sailors have been abducted by pirates in Nigeria. Asking for the highest level action, Sushma Swaraj ordered Indian High Commissioner to talk to the Nigerian government to ensure the release of the abducted sailors.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday, through a Tweet, confirmed that 5 Indian sailors have been abducted by pirates in Nigeria. In a tweet, Sushma Swaraj said that she has written to the Indian ambassador in Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, to take up the matter with the Nigerian government to ensure the release of the abducted sailors. Sushma Swaraj has also asked India’s envoy to take the high-level actions and file a report to Ministry.

The confirmation came days after Indian media had reported the abduction of 5 Indian sailors and reportedly pirates have taken their ship to MT Apecus in Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria.

Sushma Swaraj’s tweet reads that she has seen the news reports about abduction of 5 Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria. She is asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with the Government of Nigeria for the release of the sailors.

I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria. I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release. Abhay – Please take this up and send me a report. @india_nigeria — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019

According to reports, sailors have been abducted from more than two weeks.

Bhagyashree Das, wife of one of the abducted sailors Sudeep Kumar Choudhury has appealed to Sushma Swaraj on Twitter saying she is not able to contact to her husband, he has been kidnapped from the MT APECUS (IMO 733810) vessel.

The Indian high commissioner in Nigeria has replied to MEA saying the officials are in constant touch with the Nigerian Navy and police and they are trying their best to bring back the sailors as soon as possible.

